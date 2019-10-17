Daily Horoscopes: October 18, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



Watch out for confusion as the moon in detail-oriented Gemini clashes with hazy, dreamy Neptune at 5:26 AM. Big emotions are brought to the surface as the moon opposes Jupiter at 1:58 PM—how do you hold them? Containing your feelings isn’t a matter of suppressing them, but of granting them space to be felt. The moon connects with the sun at 10:14 PM, encouraging a helpful, cheery energy.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in fellow air sign Gemini today, encouraging you to go on an adventure—but it isn’t easy to make plans as the moon squares off with Neptune. Communication is tense as the moon opposes Jupiter, but a big shift in understanding may take place as the moon and sun make a harmonious, eye-opening connection.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Powerful emotions come up for you, but not much makes sense as the moon in logical Gemini clashes with the planet of fantasy and illusion, Neptune. Go with the flow, and try not to spend too much money as the moon opposes Jupiter. Your intuition is sharp as the sun connects with the moon.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

It’s a day of big emotions as the moon in Gemini lights up the relationship sector of your chart and clashes with mystical Neptune, stirring up nostalgia. The moon opposes your ruing planet Jupiter, bringing a massive change—but it’s something to look forward to, since the moon and sun’s connection bodes well for your connections and social life.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

It’s a confusing day for making plans as the moon in detail-oriented Gemini clashes with hazy Neptune and Jupiter, a planet that’s all about overdoing it! Luckily, an easy energy flows in your career as the moon connects harmoniously with the sun.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon is in fellow air sign Gemini today, and you’re eager to enjoy yourself as the moon clashes with Neptune and opposes Jupiter—just be smart about how you spend your money. The moon connects with with sun, inspiring a harmonious, creative, and romantic vibe.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

There are lots of feelings in the air today as the Gemini moon clashes with Neptune and opposes Jupiter, stirring up sentimental feelings and big ambitions. Believe or not, inner harmony can be achieved during such an emotional day as the moon and sun make a helpful connection! All it will take for you is to let go of the past, Pisces.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Confusing messages arrive as the moon in Gemini clashes with Neptune—trust your inner voice, Aries. Big realizations take place as the moon opposes philosophical Jupiter, and a harmonious energy flows in your relationships as the moon connects with the sun.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in chatty Gemini clashes with Neptune, bringing mixed messages, and opposes Jupiter, stirring up big emotions. Drama kicks up in your social life, but a productive energy flows as the moon connects with the sun—you’re getting things done!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in your sign today, Gemini! You’re confused about your career as the moon clashes with Neptune, and big emotions about relationships come up as the moon opposes Jupiter—but plenty of fun is in store as the moon makes a harmonious connection with the sun, bringing you a boost of creativity and romance!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Your intuition is sharp, Cancer, but a little known secret about you is that you don’t always trust your inner voice. Today is one of those day as the Gemini moon clashes with hazy Neptune and opposes Jupiter. You’re relearning some concepts and confronting misconceptions—don’t make big decisions today. The moon connects with the sun, encouraging you to nurture yourself at home and spend time with family.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Our feelings don’t always make sense, but they’re certainly intense today as the moon in Gemini clashes with mystical Neptune and the planet of growth, Jupiter—make time to nurture yourself. The moon connects with you ruling planet, the Sun, inspiring a fun and social energy.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Keep things light today—you might be annoyed that things are unclear in your relationships as the moon in Gemini clashes with Neptune. Big emotions come up as the moon opposes Jupiter, but a good vibe flows in your finances as the moon connects with the sun.

What’s in the stars for you in October? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.