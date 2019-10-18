Daily Horoscopes: October 19, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon enters nurturing water sign Cancer at 6:43 AM, encouraging us to focus on self-care: Eat great food, spend time with people you love, and give yourself space to be crabby if you need! Surprises come as the moon connects with Uranus at 3:47 PM, and we’re in the mood to try something new. Discoveries are made as the planet of the mind, Mercury, connects with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, at 6:17 PM. Mercury retrograde arrives on October 31, so be mindful that many of the conversations you have this month will be revisited in November!

All times ET.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Your attention turns to your reputation, career, and popularity as the moon enters Cancer, and surprises arrive as the moon connects with Uranus. Your’e ready to try something new! Juicy conversations about money and security take place as Mercury connects with Pluto—expect these discussions to continue as Mercury begins its retrograde at the end of the month.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer today, inspiring you to think about the big picture. Exciting meetings take place as the moon connects with electric Uranus. Communication planet Mercury connects with your ruling planet Pluto, bringing intense and revealing conversations. These discussions will continue to be probed as Mercury retrograde begins in your sign at the end of the month.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters sensitive water sign Cancer today, inspiring you to go deep into emotional wellness. A change in plans may be just what you need as the moon connects with Uranus. Deep topics are probed as Mercury connects with Pluto, and you can expect these conversations to continue as Mercury retrograde begins at the end of the month.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters your opposite sign Cancer today, bringing your focus to relationships, and sparks fly as the moon connects with electric Uranus—chance meetings take place! Deep conversations are happening, too, especially in your social life as Mercury connects with Pluto. These discussions will be revisited as Mercury begins its retrograde at the end of the month.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters nurturing water sign Cancer, asking you to take a look at your daily habits and routines. You’re up to something unexpected as the moon connects with rebellious Uranus. Communication planet Mercury connects with power planet Pluto, bringing a big boost to your intuition. You’re beginning an ongoing conversation about power, which will be a big theme for you during the upcoming Mercury retrograde.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer today, inspiring a romantic mood, and expected news arrives as the moon connects with unruly Uranus. Intense conversations take place as Mercury connects with power planet Pluto—expect discoveries concerning themes you’re discussing to continue as Mercury begins its retrograde at the end of the month.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Your focus turns to your home and family life as the moon enters Cancer, but it’s not a boring, domestic day—the moon also connects with Uranus, bringing you surprises! Intriguing conversations about power take place as Mercury connects with Pluto; you can expect these discussions to continue and be considered from many angles as Mercury retrogrades in the next few weeks.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Exciting news is shared as the moon enters Cancer and connects with electric Uranus. Communication planet Mercury connects with power planet Pluto, bringing intense but insightful conversations in your relationships, which will continue to be topics of discussion over the coming weeks thanks to the upcoming Mercury retrograde.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your focus turns to money as the moon enters Cancer. Trust your intuition as the moon connects with Uranus—an unexpected flash of insight arrives! Your ruling planet Mercury connects with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, bringing intriguing insights about intense topics; expect these conversations to be revisited again next week. A habit or routine needs adjusting, but you need more information first.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters your sign today, Cancer, so make time for self care! Today, that means taking a risk and enjoying your more eccentric hobbies as the moon connects with rebellious Uranus. Intense, insightful conversations take place as Mercury connects with the lord of the underworld, Pluto; expect these conversations to be revisited next month, too.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters Cancer today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules solitude and sleep, and unexpected intuitive insights arrive as the moon connects with Uranus. Communication planet Mercury connects with Pluto, bringing powerful conversations about security and your day job; expect these discussions to be revisited next month.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You’re in the mood to socialize as the moon enters Cancer, and you’re linking up with eccentric people and sharing unusual ideas as the moon connects with rebellious Uranus. Intriguing insights are made as your ruling planet Mercury connects with the lord of the underworld, Pluto—expect today’s conversations to be revisited next month.

