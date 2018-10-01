Daily Horoscopes: October 2, 2018

The moon in Cancer squares off with the sun at 5:45 AM, asking us to take acton before the moon connects with gentle, affectionate Venus at 8:18 AM. The moon connects with Neptune at 2:47 PM, creating an imaginative and creative atmosphere. Mercury squares off with Pluto at 8:01 PM—we need to get things off our chests, and it’s going to be intense! The moon opposes Pluto at 10:10 PM, highlighting power struggles. The moon squares off with Mercury at 10:27 PM, finding us talking late into the evening.



All times EST.

Gentle Libra, today is full of tension and change, and your skills as a diplomat are important at this time. Crucial conversations arrive this evening, and they might not be easy; some secrets may come out.

The moon in fellow water sign Cancer finds you in an adventurous mood today, even though you’re not entirely sure what direction you want to head, Scorpio. Communication planet Mercury squares off with your ruling planet Pluto, exposing secrets.

The moon in Cancer finds you in an emotionally intense mood today, Sagittarius, and the conversations that take place this evening are sure to be very revealing.

The moon in Cancer lights up the relationship sector of your chart today, Capricorn! You and your partner’s intuitive abilities are boosted, and intense conversations come up this evening.

The moon is in Cancer today, Aquarius, encouraging you to take care of business. Very intense conversations arrive this evening, so trust your intuition to guide you on how to navigate the energy. Secrets come to the surface.

The moon is in fellow water sign Cancer today, Pisces, illuminating the creativity and romance sector of your chart! However, expect very intense conversations to take place today—you’ll learn how deep someone’s feelings are, and learn a few secrets, too.

The moon in Cancer illuminates the home and family sector of your chart today, Aries, finding you eager to connect with your loved ones and to feel safe and grounded. Very intense conversations come in your relationships tonight.

The moon in Cancer lights up the communication sector of your chart and boosts your intuitive abilities. A conversation arrives this evening that will create a big shift in how you see the world, or possibly even alter your whole schedule moving forward.

The moon in Cancer lights up the financial sector of your chart today, Gemini, and security is on your mind. You ruling planet Mercury squares off with power planet Pluto, bringing very intense conversations your way.