Daily Horoscopes: October 20, 2019

The moon in protective Cancer clashes with warrior Mars at 1:35 AM and we’re eager to take action, but watch out for irritability! The moon connects with Venus at 9:26 AM, creating a more peaceful atmosphere before the moon opposes Saturn at 9:29 AM, asking us to slow down and reflect on our responsibilities. Sweet Venus connects with taskmaster Saturn at 9:58 AM, and while this isn’t a snuggly, affectionate energy, it is productive for discussing wants and standards, and for working out commitments. The moon connects with Neptune at 12:18 PM, inspiring creativity. The moon opposes the lord of the underworld Pluto at 8:07 PM, so watch out for shady behavior. The moon connects with Mercury at 10:06 PM, inspiring communication.

All times ET.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Cancer finds you focusing your career, and good vibes flow in your finances as the moon connects with Venus—but important considerations about your home are up for examination as the moon opposes Saturn. Your ruling planet Venus connects with Saturn, encouraging a helpful atmosphere for making plans and commitments. Security is on your mind.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in fellow water sign Cancer encourages you to keep an open mind while important conversations about love, money, values, and commitments take place as Venus connects with Saturn. Watch your urge to manipulate or control a situation as the moon opposes your ruling planet Pluto.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

You’re in a sensitive mood today as the moon moves through intuitive water sign Cancer. Sweet Venus connects with taskmaster Saturn, creating a helpful and supportive energy for discussing commitments, finances, and other important topics.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Relationships, commitments, and power dynamics are on your mind as the moon in Cancer opposes Saturn and Pluto in your sign today, stirring up big emotions. However, there is a supportive energy for these themes as darling Venus connects with your ruling planet Saturn—it’s a great time to talk about plans, boundaries, and standards.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Cancer finds you in a busy mood, but it’s important not to exhaust yourself, Aquarius. Let your intuition guide you in how much to take on. Sweet Venus connects with your ruling planet Saturn today, creating a supportive energy for pursuing your passions. It’s a fantastic time to connect with a mentor—they have insight on something you don’t have perspective on yet.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon is in fellow water sign Cancer today, inspiring a flirtatious mood despite some tensions taking place in your social life. Darling Venus connects with taskmaster Saturn, creating a supportive energy for having serious conversations.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Tension between your private life and public life arrives today, Aries, but you’re entitled to take a step back and give yourself a break. Conversations about plans and commitments flow as lovely Venus connects with the planet of responsibility, Saturn.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Your ruling planet Venus connects with taskmaster Saturn, encouraging a supportive energy as you have conversations about boundaries, commitments, and standards. The moon in soft Cancer opposes tough Saturn and power planet Pluto, so the pressure is on—but gentle vibes also flow as the moon connects with sweet Venus and dreamy Neptune.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

You’re stressing about money as the moon in Cancer opposes taskmaster Saturn and power planet Pluto. However, creative energy flows and you’re doing a job well done as the moon connects with sweet Venus and dreamy Neptune. It’s a great day to discuss boundaries and commitments as Venus connects with Saturn, and to cut off something that is no longer serving you.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

It’s an intense day for your partnerships as the moon in your sign opposes taskmaster Saturn and power planet Pluto. However, gentle vibes flow as sweet Venus and dreamy Neptune connects with the moon. Solid conversations about commitments and standards take place as Venus and Saturn connect.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Your intuition is sharp but your energy is low as the moon in Cancer busily connects with many planets in the sky today—be gentle with yourself and don’t over-do it with work. It’s an effective day to discuss plans as sweet Venus connects with taskmaster Saturn.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

It’s a busy day for your social life as the moon moves through Cancer—you’re not exactly in the mood to party, but it’s still a powerful time to share ideas and communicate. Sweet Venus connects with taskmaster Saturn, encouraging a supportive energy for discussing standards and commitments.

