Daily Horoscopes: October 22, 2019

The moon in proud fire sign Leo makes a helpful connection with action planet Mars at 8:58 AM, inspiring a productive energy—but an indulgent mood takes over as the moon clashes with sumptuous Venus at 6:54 PM. We’re in the mood for love, we all just want to feel good!

All times ET.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

You’re in the mood to connect with friends thanks to the moon in fiery Leo. It’s an exciting time to plan for the future as the moon connects with Mars. The moon clashes with your ruling planet Venus—enjoy yourself, but be smart about your spending!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

You’re focused on your reputation and popularity today thanks to the moon in Leo. A boost in your intuition arrives as the moon connects with Mars, and you’re in an indulgent mood, eager to connect with your partners as the moon clashes with Venus.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Leo today, inspiring you to do what you love: travel, learn, and have new experiences! It’s an exciting day to connect with friends as the moon connects with Mars. Find ways to nurture yourself emotionally as the moon clashes with Venus.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Leo encourages you to make some bold changes, especially in your career as the moon connects with fiery Mars. It’s an exciting time in your social life as the moon clashes with Venus, just watch out for a little drama. An indulgent mood flows.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon is in your opposite sign Leo today, bringing your focus to your relationships, and inspiring an energizing atmosphere for communication as it connects with Mars. A burst of creativity arrives as the moon clashes with Venus—you’re eager to step in the spotlight!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon is in fiery Leo today, inspiring you to slay your to-do list, especially as it connects with action planet Mars. It’s time to kick a habit or remove something from your schedule that no longer works for you. A fun adventure steals your attention as the moon clashes with Venus.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Leo today, finding you in the mood to party, and it’s an especially exciting time to connect with your partners as the moon connects with Mars. Passion is in the air as the moon clashes with sexy Venus.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Leo finds you getting comfortable at home. You’re productive as the moon connects with action planet Mars, but you’re eager to just relax with your loved ones as the moon clashes with Venus. It’s definitely time to cuddle with some snacks.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in fire sign Leo lights up the communication sector of your chart, and you’re eager to connect with crushes and creative partners as the moon connects with Mars. Give yourself a relaxed pace to get work done today as the moon clashes with Venus.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You’re thinking about money today as the moon moves through regal fire sign Leo, and it’s a productive time to get things done at home as the moon connects with Mars. However, you’re eager to have fun as the moon clashes with Venus—just try not to spend too much money!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in your sign today, Leo! It’s an especially productive time for communication as the moon connects with Mars, but you’re craving quiet time at home with the people you love (and a delicious meal!) as the moon clashes with Venus.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You’re a logical, practical person, Virgo, but that doesn’t mean you don’t also rely on your sharp intuition. Today’s moon in Leo asks that you catch up on time alone so that you can tap into your inner voice. Productive energy flows today, and you would be wise to avoid gossip.

