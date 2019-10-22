Daily Horoscopes: October 23, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in Leo connects with lucky Jupiter at 1:41 AM, and squares off with chatty Mercury at 5:14 AM, making it a busy morning! Scorpio season begins at 1:20 PM and the mood shifts from light and breezy to mysterious and intense! The moon enters grounded earth sign Virgo at 3:30 PM, and makes a helpful connection with the sun at 3:39 PM, inspiring good attitudes. We’re in the mood to experiment as the moon connects with Uranus at 11:23 PM.

All times ET.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Happy solar return, Scorpio! The sun enters your sign today, and as the sign of rebirth, you’re certainly feeling revitalized. Make time to reflect on your goals for the year ahead, and spend time with friends as the moon enters Virgo.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Scorpio season begins today, and the sun lights up a very private sector of your chart, boosting your intuition and finding you in need of more rest and alone time. The moon enters Virgo today, also encouraging you to focus on your career.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Scorpio season begins today and the sun lights up the sector of your chart that rules your hopes and dreams for the future, making this a fantastic time for you to strategize. You’re eager to connect with friends, and it’s a great opportunity to focus on causes you are passionate about. The moon enters Virgo, encouraging you to travel.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Your attention turns to your career as the sun enters creative water sign Scorpio: How do you want to be seen? What do you want to be remembered for? The moon enters Virgo, encouraging you to let go of the past.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The sun enters fellow water sign Scorpio today, inspiring you to travel, learn, and look at the big picture. You’re feeling optimistic and new opportunities are arising. Your relationships are also in focus as the moon enters Virgo.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

This is a transformative time of year for you, Aries. The sun enters Scorpio, the sign of rebirth, and you’re experiencing a rebirth of your own as you courageously face your fears. This is a powerful time for mourning and sitting with your more difficult emotions. On a more mundane level, complex financial issues like debts and taxes are looked it. The moon enters Virgo, asking you to get organized.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Scorpio season begins today, bringing your relationships into focus—not just the ones with lovers, but partnerships of all kinds, even with your frenemies! It’s a powerful time for connection and creativity as the moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Scorpio season begins and as the sun moves through the sign of rebirth, you are empowered to kick a bad habit. This is a great time to rework your schedule. Your home and family life are also on your mind as the moon enters Virgo.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The sun enters fellow water sign Scorpio today, marking the start of a sexy, creative season for you! Passion is in the air. The moon also enters Virgo, lighting up the communication sector of your chart and bringing news your way.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The sun enters Scorpio today, illuminating a very private sector of your chart and encouraging you to focus on your home and family life. The moon also enters Virgo today, finding you reflecting on your budget. You might enjoy your luxuries, but Leos are responsible with cash, too!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Scorpio season is here! The sun in Scorpio lights up the sector of your chart that rules your mind, making this an important time for your communication. Give your brain a rest by cutting down on screen time. The moon enters your sign today, encouraging you to focus on self-care—reconnect with nature!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Scorpio season is here, finding the sun illuminating the financial sector of your chart, but don’t overthink things today! While your budget needs to be addressed and some gifts may come your way, the moon enters Virgo today, encouraging you to catch up on rest.

