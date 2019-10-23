Daily Horoscopes: October 24, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in Virgo connects with the taskmaster Saturn at 4:05 PM, inspiring maturity and hard work. However, the mood shifts at 6:07 PM when the moon opposes dreamy Neptune, finding us less focused on reality and more immersed in spirituality, art, and imagination. Watch out for confusion, and keep things light!

All times ET.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Virgo finds you in the mood to socialize today, and solid communication flows as the moon connects with Saturn, but watch out for confusion in your love life as the moon opposes Neptune. Confusing feelings come up—make space for them, and slowly explore what they’re about.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Virgo lights up the sector of your chart that rules your career, and supportive energy concerning finances flows as the moon connects with Saturn. Confusing emotions come up as the moon opposes Neptune—just sit with your feelings for now, you don’t have to make any decisions just yet!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Virgo, encouraging you to travel and learn, and you’re stepping into a strong place of confidence and maturity as the moon connects with Saturn. Confusing communication takes place as the moon opposes Neptune. Trust your intuition.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Virgo helps you take a good look at your fears, and you’re being supported as you work through endings and limitations as the moon connects with Saturn. The moon also opposes Neptune—watch out for confusion about money.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

You’re focused on your partnerships today thanks to the moon in your opposite sign Virgo, and it’s an especially effective time to communicate and network as the moon connects with the planet of maturity, Saturn. That said, watch out for some confusing feelings as the moon opposes Neptune.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in productive earth sign Virgo finds you getting plenty of work done today, especially as it connects with taskmaster Saturn. It’s a busy day for your career, but make time to rest as the moon opposes sleepy Neptune.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Virgo today, and it connects with the planet of responsibility, Saturn, to support you as you explore new opportunities. Just watch out for confusion in your social life as the moon opposes hazy Neptune.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Virgo lights up the home and family sector of your chart today, and on an emotional level, today is all about setting boundaries as the moon connects with taskmaster Saturn. Find the balance between dreaming big and staying grounded as the moon opposes the planet of fantasy, Neptune.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Virgo lights up the communication sector of your chart today, and it’s a solid time to discuss things with your partners as the moon connects with the planet of responsibility, Saturn. A daydreamy mood flows as the moon opposes the planet of fantasy, Neptune.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in grounded earth sign Virgo finds you reflecting on money today, and a productive energy at work flows as the moon connects with taskmaster Saturn. Just watch out for confusion concerning ownership as the moon opposes hazy Neptune.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is in your sign today, Virgo, so focus on self-care! As the moon connects with Saturn, set boundaries in your love life, and carve out time for your creative practice. Watch out for confusion as the moon opposes Neptune—lead with compassion.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Take it easy today, Libra—the moon in Virgo is lighting up a private and sleepy sector of your chart. Supportive energy flows at home as the moon connects with Saturn, but making plans isn’t so easy as the moon opposes hazy Neptune.

