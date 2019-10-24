Daily Horoscopes: October 25, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in Virgo connects with sweet Venus at 1:02 AM, inspiring a kind and gentle atmosphere, and we’re going deep with inner-work as the moon connects with power planet Pluto at 1:26 AM. The moon clashes with Jupiter at 3:37 AM, bringing up powerful emotions. The moon enters Libra at 4:20 PM, inspiring a diplomatic and charming atmosphere. It’s a powerful day for connection as Venus connects with Pluto at 5:49 AM—important resources are shared and deep bonds are formed. Communication flows at 9:00 AM as the moon connects with Mercury.

All times ET.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters the sign of balance, Libra, today. Find your equilibrium by catching up on rest, dear scorpion. Sweet Venus connects with your ruling planet Pluto, bringing deep, intimate, and powerful conversations your way.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Your focus turns to your social life today as the moon enters Libra. Sweet Venus connects with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, bringing a big boost to your intuitive abilities and interesting conversations about money and resources.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Your attention turns to your career as the moon enters Libra today, and it’s also a powerful day for connection as charming Venus connects with power planet Pluto—it’s a brilliant time to network!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters fellow air sign Libra today, inspiring you to start a new journey. Sweet Venus connects with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, bringing a potent boost to your intuition and creativity, especially if you’re ready to explore the unknown.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Libra asks you to slow down and sit with your feelings, Pisces. It’s an intense day, especially in your social life and intimate relationships as sweet Venus connects with the lord of the underworld, Pluto. What are you ready to share?

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters air sign Libra, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart, and it’s a potent day for bonding as sweet Venus connects with the lord of the underworld, Pluto. Conversations about cash and shared resources take place today.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters Libra, encouraging you to get organized today, Taurus. Your ruling planet Venus connects with the lord of the underworld, inspiring an intense energy for intimacy—it’s a good time for deep bonding…if you’re ready for it!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters fellow air sign Libra today, inspiring romance and creativity! Darling Venus connects with power planet Pluto, too, encouraging a potent energy for transformation. Intriguing opportunities arrive—‚are you ready to explore them?

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters sweet Libra, bringing your focus to home and family. Sweet Venus connects with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, making for a hugely passionate energy in your love life. It’s a powerful day to discuss money and resources, too.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters charming air sign Libra, lighting up the communication sector of your chart. It’s a great day for connection and transformation as darling Venus connects with the planet of rebirth, Pluto.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters the sign of balance, Libra, encouraging you to rethink your budget. Sweet Venus connects with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, making for an intense and passionate energy in your love life and your creative pursuits!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters your sign today, Libra, encouraging you to focus on your emotional wellbeing. Make time for open communication! Your ruling planet Venus connects with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, inspiring you to explore themes around security, safety, and boundaries.

