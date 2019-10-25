Daily Horoscopes: October 26, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in Libra meets action planet Mars at 3:48 PM, creating an energizing—but possibly confrontational—atmosphere. Limits are reached as the moon clashes with Saturn at 4:32 PM. The moon in Libra asks us to reflect on our relationships, our standards, and what we’re willing to give.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Your intuition gets a massive boost as the moon in Libra meets your ruling planet Mars, but watch out for obstacles in communication as the moon clashes with the planet of limitations, Saturn.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

You’re in the mood to socialize today thanks to the moon in charming air sign Libra, and it’s an especially exciting time to network as the moon meets Mars. Set limits to your spending as the moon clashes with the planet of responsibility, Saturn.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Libra finds you focusing on your career, and it’s an especially productive day as the moon meets go-getter Mars! The moon also clashes with your ruling planet Saturn, asking you to set firmer boundaries in your public life.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon is in fellow air sign Libra today, encouraging you to look at things from a new perspective. It’s an exciting day to travel as the moon meets fiery Mars. Just don’t overbook yourself—the moon clashes with Saturn, and you’ll want time alone to rest.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Fiery emotions come to the surface as the moon in Libra meets with warrior planet Mars. Deep conversations about commitments and boundaries take place as the moon clashes with Saturn.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

It’s an exciting day in your relationships as the moon in your opposite sign Libra meets your ruling planet Mars. Just make sure not to flake on your responsibilities—the moon clashes with Saturn, urging you to focus on your career, too.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Libra inspires you to get organized today, and you’re especially energized to get work done as the moon meets Mars. Don’t over-commit to plans as the moon clashes with the planet of limitations, Saturn.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in fellow air sign Libra today, finding you in a creative mood, and a boost in passion arrives as the moon meets Mars. Get clear on your needs and boundaries as the moon clashes with taskmaster Saturn.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You’re in a domestic mood today thanks to the moon in Libra, and you’re busy working on renovations or projects in your personal life as the moon meets Mars. The moon clashes with Saturn, asking you to set limits in your relationships.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in charming air sign Libra today and it meets with action planet Mars, bringing a big boost in communication. Don’t overbook yourself, Leo. Stay focused on your tasks today—your responsibilities need your attention as the moon clashes with Saturn.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Libra encourages you to sort out financial issues, especially as it connects with action planet Mars. Money can be a tricky topic, but you have the energy to deal with it today. The moon clashes with the planet of responsibility, Saturn, so don’t avoid your duties!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in your sign today, Libra, and it meets with warrior planet Mars, boosting your energy and finding you a bit more confrontational than your usual sweet and charming self. It’s important that you set boundaries at home and with family as the moon clashes with Saturn.

What’s in the stars for you in October? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.