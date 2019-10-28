Daily Horoscopes: October 29, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in brooding water sign Scorpio connects with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, at 2:32 AM, inspiring deep connections, and an affectionate energy flows as the moon meets sweet Venus at 11:14 AM. A chatty atmosphere takes over as the moon meets Mercury at 1:34 PM, and we are in an event more outgoing mood as the moon enters Sagittarius at 5:58 PM. You have a message you’re eager to share with the world: What is it, and how will you share it?

All times ET.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon is in your sign for the first part of today, encouraging you to express your emotions and bringing some deep conversations your way. The moon enters Sagittarius later on, lighting up the financial sector of your chart.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Your intuitive abilities are heightened as the moon moves through Scorpio—however, the moon enters your sign today, Sagittarius, encouraging you to connect with your emotions and focus on self-care. Spend time with friends you love, dive into a subject you’re curious about, and eat delicious food!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

It’s a fantastic day for networking as the moon moves through Scorpio, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your social life and your hopes and dreams for the future. But also make time to rest as the moon enters Sagittarius!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Good vibes flow in your career today thanks to the moon in Scorpio, and your intuition is especially sharp, so don’t dismiss the messages that arrive as you daydream. The moon enters Sagittarius, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your social life.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Scorpio encourages you to lean into your imaginative powers—you can make amazing changes today if you take a risk. The moon enters fire sign Sagittarius, igniting the career sector of your chart. What mark do you want to leave on the world?

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Power is on your mind today, Aries. Being in charge comes naturally to you, and as the moon moves through Scorpio, reflect on how power can be shared or even transformed. The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius, inspiring you to travel.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Passion is in the air as the moon in Scorpio lights up the sector of your chart that rules relationships, and you’re diving deeper into intimacy as the moon enters fire sign Sagittarius. The topic of sharing resources is also on your mind.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in creative water sign Scorpio finds you in a productive, no-nonsense mood today, Gemini! The moon also enters Sagittarius, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and encouraging communication.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in fellow water sign Scorpio finds you having intense conversations with your partners, but a creative and affectionate energy flows, too. The moon enters Sagittarius, inspiring you to get organized.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Good vibes flow at home with the moon in Scorpio today, and you’re even kicking some bad habits. The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius, inspiring a flirtatious energy—it’s a fantastic time for celebration!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Intriguing conversations take place as the moon moves through intuitive water sign Scorpio, but your focus turns to your home and family as the moon enter Sagittarius, and a generous energy flows.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Money is on your mind as the moon moves through Scorpio, and some gifts are on the way! The moon enters philosophical Sagittarius today, lighting up the communication sector of your chart and bringing inspiring discussions.

