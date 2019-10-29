Daily Horoscopes: October 30, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



Communication planet Mercury meets darling Venus at 6:04 PM, creating a wonderfully sweet energy for socializing, but watch out for some confusion or sleepiness as the moon in fiery Sagittarius clashes with the planet of fog and fantasy, Neptune, at 9:50 PM. A charming mood is in the air, but don’t make promises you can’t keep.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Chatty Mercury and charming Venus meet in the sky, making for a cute and social day for you, Scorpio! Just watch out for confusion concerning money as the moon in generous Sagittarius clashes with sleepy Neptune.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Creativity flows and a gentle, social energy is in the atmosphere as chatty Mercury meets sweet Venus. Be patient with yourself—confusion or nostalgia bubble up as the moon in your sign clashes with Neptune.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

It’s a fantastic day for your social life as chatty Mercury meets charming Venus. It’s a great time to network, but watch out for miscommunications as the moon in Sagittarius clashes with sleepy Neptune.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

A social, easygoing energy flows in your career as communication planet Mercury connects with the planet of beauty, Venus. But the moon in fiery Sagittarius clashes with hazy Neptune, so watch out for confusion concerning money.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

It’s a marvelous day for an adventure as communication planet Mercury meets Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and money. However, watch out for confusion in your public life and career as the moon in Sagittarius clashes with your ruling planet Neptune.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

It’s a powerful day for inner-work as the planet of the mind, Mercury, meets the planet of harmony, Venus. Reconnect with your inner voice: What’s truly important to you, Aries, in life, love, and intimacy? Make time for rest and set your imagination free as the moon in Sagittarius clashes with hazy Neptune—but don’t indulge paranoias.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Messenger planet Mercury meets with your ruling planet Venus, inspiring a lovely and social atmosphere in your partnerships. The moon in Sagittarius clashes with mystical Neptune, and there may be some confusing energy, or you may make some intriguing connections.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your ruling planet Mercury meets sweet Venus, creating a charming and social atmosphere at work and as you tend to your daily chores. The moon in your opposite sign Sagittarius squares off with dreamy Neptune, so watch out for confusion or ditzy energy in your partnerships.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Communication planet Mercury meets lovely Venus, bringing a fun boost to your love life and your creative endeavors. The moon in fiery Sagittarius clashes with hazy Neptune, so watch out for misunderstandings and delays in your commute.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Messenger planet Mercury meets sweet Venus, creating a lovely energy at home—it’s a fantastic time to entertain guests or connect with family. Big emotions swell as the moon in fellow fire sign Sagittarius clashes with mystical Neptune.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your ruling planet Mercury meets sweet Venus, creating a gentle, curious, and charming energy for communication. However, watch out for some confusion as the moon in Sagittarius clashes with sleepy Neptune.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Communication planet Mercury meets your ruling planet Venus, bringing financial blessings—but watch out for confusion when you try to make plans or communicate as the moon in Sagittarius clashes with hazy Neptune.

What’s in the stars for you in October? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.