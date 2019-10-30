Daily Horoscopes: October 31, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in fire sign Sagittarius connects with warrior planet Mars at 12:10 AM, inspiring a burst of energy. The moon meets lucky Jupiter at 10:29 AM, encouraging us to be generous and open-minded. Conversations that took place over the last few weeks will be revisited as Mercury retrograde begins at 11:42 AM. Be careful of delays and misunderstandings, and use this time to rest your mind! The moon enters grounded earth sign Capricorn at 10:38 PM.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Messenger planet Mercury begins its retrograde in your sign today, Scorpio, finding you rethinking conversations and ideas you’ve brewed up over the last few weeks. The moon enters Capricorn, bringing information your way—take time to sit with things instead of rushing to decisions at this time.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Communication planet Mercury begins its retrograde in intuitive water sign Scorpio, finding you revisiting your past—use this energy to work with emotions you’ve repressed or ideas you’ve discarded. Money is also on your mind as the moon enters Capricorn, but avoid big decisions or purchases while Mercury is retrograde.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Messenger planet Mercury begins its retrograde in Scorpio, finding you running into old friends. Make time to rest and slow your mind down. The moon enters your sign—get in touch with your senses with things like delicious food and warm hugs.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Messenger planet Mercury begins its retrograde in Scorpio today, finding you rethinking issues concerning your career. Now isn’t the time to start new projects, but to revisit ones that you previously placed on the back burner. The moon enters Capricorn, too, encouraging you to slow down and rest.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Communication planet Mercury begins its retrograde in fellow water sign Scorpio today, finding you rethinking some of your long-held beliefs. Watch out for misunderstandings—this isn’t the best time to start new conversations or travel, due to delays. The moon enters Capricorn, encouraging you to focus on your friendships.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Communication planet Mercury begins its retrograde in water sign Scorpio, finding you reworking complex financial issues like debts, taxes, and inheritances. This is also a potent time to sit with your emotions and rethink how you handle grief. The moon enters Capricorn today, bringing your focus to your career.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Messenger planet Mercury begins its retrograde in your opposite sign Scorpio today, finding you running into partners from your past and rethinking issues concerning relationships. The moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn, encouraging you to consider the big picture.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your ruling planet Mercury begins its retrograde in Scorpio today, finding you reworking your schedule. Watch out for delays in your commute and changes at your day job. The moon enters Capricorn, encouraging you to be brave as you face change.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Communication planet Mercury begins its retrograde today in fellow water sign Scorpio, finding you running into lovers and creative collaborators from your past. The moon also enters your opposite sign Capricorn, bringing your focus to relationships.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

You’e in a nostalgic mood as Mercury begins its retrograde in Scorpio. Issues concerning home and family are being revisited, and you’re running into people from your past. Don’t forget about your chores—the moon enters Capricorn, reminding you that you have work to do!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your ruling planet Mercury begins its retrograde today in Scorpio, finding you rethinking the choices and conversations you’ve been having over the last few weeks. But you’re also in the mood for fun today as the moon enters Capricorn!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Themes concerning cash and, on an emotional level, security, are up for review as communication planet Mercury begins its retrograde in Scorpio. The moon also enters Capricorn, finding you focused on issues concerning home and family.

What’s in the stars for you in October? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.