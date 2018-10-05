Daily Horoscopes: October 6, 2018

The moon in Virgo connects with Saturn at 12:43 AM, creating a grounding, supportive energy. The moon makes a lovely connection with Venus at 1:16 PM, finding us in a creative and flirtatious mood—however, Venus is retrograde, so some complicated feelings may come up! The moon opposes Neptune at 7:05 PM, finding us needing to create a better balance between real life and our dream worlds.



All times EST.

The moon in Virgo illuminates a very private sector of your chart today, encouraging you to catch up on rest. A new moon in your sign is nearly here! Your ruling planet Venus is retrograde, stirring up complex issues about self-worth and money.

The moon in Virgo lights up the friendship sector of your chart today, and connects with Venus retrograde in your sign—watch out for who you might run into today!

The moon in Virgo illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your career and worldly success today, Sagittarius! Listen to your intuition—it will guide you to places and ideas that you previously missed.

The moon is in fellow earth sign Virgo today, Capricorn, encouraging you to look at the big picture. It’s a lovely afternoon to connect with friends, but watch out for confusing information this evening.

Issues concerning intimacy come to the fore today, Aquarius, and with the moon in Virgo connecting with Venus retrograde, an interesting shift will arrive this afternoon. Just watch out for confusion about money this evening!

The moon is in Virgo today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart, Pisces! This should be a very interesting day for romance and partnership, due to the moon’s connection with Venus retrograde in fellow water sign Scorpio.

The moon in Virgo finds you in a busy mood today, Aries. It’s a wonderful time to get organized— especially around financial issues that you may have been avoiding!

The moon is in fellow earth sign Virgo today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart. However, your ruling planet Venus is retrograde in Scorpio, finding you rethinking things in your partnerships. Take it slow—especially this evening, when things feel confusing.

The moon in grounded earth sign Virgo lights up the home and family sector of your chart today, Gemini. It’s a lovely day to clear space in your home, but watch out for some confusion this evening, especially concerning your public life.