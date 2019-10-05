Daily Horoscopes: October 6, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in Capricorn meets Pluto at 5:14 AM, bringing intense emotions to the surface. Make time to sit with your shadow—your inner voice has messages to share. The moon clashes with Venus at 7:25 PM, kicking up cravings and finding us in an affectionate mood, before the moon enters cool and aloof air sign Aquarius at 11:42 PM.

All times ET.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Intense emotions about your past, your childhood, and your living situation come up, and you’re eager to change things. You deserve to be comfortable! A more fun and flirtatious energy flows when the moon enters Aquarius.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Capricorn meets your ruling planet Pluto, finding you having very intense conversations today. The moon enters cool air sign Aquarius, inspiring you to focus on your home and family life. It’s a great time to energetically cleanse your space.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

It’s a tricky day for finances as the moon in Capricorn meets power planet Pluto and clashes with the planet of money, Venus. The moon enters Aquarius, bringing important information your way!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

It’s an intense day for you, Capricorn, as the moon, which is currently in your sign, meets with the lord of the underworld, Pluto—repressed emotions come up for you to deal with. The moon enters Aquarius, bringing your focus to your finances, too.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Make space for the difficult emotions that arise for you today. Examine the ways you disconnect and dissociate from your feelings. If you find yourself thinking there’s no use wasting energy on something you feel sad or angry about, think again! The moon enters your sign today, and it’s exactly the time to feel what’s bothering you rather than shutting it out. Find a friend to vent to, or scribble your truth in a journal.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

You’re in the mood to socialize and network today, but tense energy flows as you wonder whether what’s important and valuable to you is important to your friends, too. The moon enters Aquarius, asking you to slow down and rest.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Important changes are taking place in your career and relationships, and you may be feeling overwhelmed! Connect with your friends and spend time with communities you’re inspired by as the moon enters Aquarius. Things are intense now, but there’s space today for you to dream about the future, too.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Capricorn today, inspiring you to think about the big picture. A change in plans is underway. Are you doing what you love? You’re remembering how important it is to you to work in areas that are progressive and cutting edge as the moon enters Aquarius.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

You don’t have many secrets, Gemini, but as the moon in Capricorn meets Pluto today, you find yourself exploring hidden aspects of yourself. An important change is made. Complex issues concerning finances are addressed. The moon enters Aquarius and urges you to go on an adventure.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

It’s an intense day for your relationships as the moon in your opposite sign Capricorn meets Pluto and clashes with Venus: Are you getting the love and intimacy you crave? The moon enters Aquarius, encouraging you and your partners to go deeper.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

It’s a powerful day to kick a bad habit as the moon in Capricorn meets Pluto. You’re sharing your needs in love and your want of appreciation as the moon clashes with Venus. The moon enters Aquarius, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your relationships—it’s time to connect!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Capricorn today, and it’s an intense time for your intimate relationships as the moon meets power planet Pluto and clashes with love planet Venus. You’re getting refocused on your to-do list as the moon enters Aquarius.

