Daily Horoscopes: October 7, 2018

The moon in Virgo connects with Pluto at 2:27 AM, stirring up intense emotions—we’re craving deep connection. The moon connects with lucky Jupiter at 10:03 AM, and this evening the moon enters Libra at 9:10 PM—a new moon is on the way, and it brings an opportunity to wipe the slate clean. That said, Venus is retrograde, so while a fresh start might be here, you still need to handle some issues from your past!



All times EST.

The moon in Virgo finds you in a private mood, but the moon enters your sign this evening and a new moon in your sign is almost here! A fresh start is on the way; I’d usually suggest you get a makeover, but your ruling planet Venus is retrograde, so don’t do anything too drastic!

The moon in Virgo finds you in a social mood for most of today, but tonight, the moon enters Libra and lights up a very private, sleepy sector of your chart, encouraging you to catch up on rest and reconnect with your inner-voice, perhaps through meditation or journaling.

The moon in Virgo finds you hard at work today, Sagittarius, but this evening, the moon enters Libra and lights up the social sector of your chart. A new friend group is forming around you.

The moon is in fellow earth sign Virgo for most of the day, Capricorn, finding you eager to travel and learn new things. Tonight, the moon enters Libra and lights up the career sector of your chart—a fresh start in your public life is on the way!

The moon enters fellow air sign Libra this evening, Aquarius, encouraging you to break out of your everyday routine. An exciting new opportunity is on the way—just don’t be discouraged if things move a little slower than you would like.

The moon is in your opposite sign Virgo for most of the day, activating the partnership sector of your chart. This evening, your focus will turn to intimacy as the moon enters Libra—you’re craving deep connection!

You’re very busy getting organized and tending to your to-do list today, Aries, but this evening, the moon enters Libra and activates the relationship sector of your chart—a new cycle in your partnerships is on the way!

The moon spends most of today in fellow earth sign Virgo, finding you in a romantic and creatively inspired mood, but there is an intense energy in the air due to Venus retrograde. Focus on getting reorganized if you find yourself not knowing how to spend your time.

The moon enters fellow air sign Libra this evening, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart—but Gemini, it’s so important at this time that you don’t flake on your responsibilities!