Daily Horoscopes: October 7, 2019

Communication planet Mercury opposes wildcard Uranus at 2:16 AM, bringing surprising news. A nervous energy is in the air, and a plan may be cancelled or reworked. The moon in cool Aquarius connects with fiery Mars at 3:43 AM, creating a boost in energy and confidence before the moon clashes with Uranus at 10:32 AM, bringing shakeups again. The moon clashes with Mercury at 11:36 AM, pushing us to communicate as we manage all of today’s changes. The sun squares off with Saturn at 3:07 PM, imposing limitations and pushing us to step up and take responsibility.

All times ET.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Unexpected conversations about money and security take place as Mercury opposes Uranus—you’re rethinking everything. The sun clashes with Saturn and you’re ready to address some boundaries that need to be strengthened or rebuilt.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Surprising conversations come up in your relationships today as communication planet Mercury opposes wildcard Uranus. Stay open-minded—rigidity won’t get you anywhere. The sun clashes with Saturn, and it’s time to reconsider communication structures in your life: What’s been left unspoken? What assumptions have been made? What routines are you stuck in?

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Communication planet Mercury opposes the planet of surprise, Uranus, bringing you unexpected intuitive hits and shaking up your schedule. Try not to overbook yourself so you can get extra rest. The sun squares off with taskmaster Saturn, creating tension in your finances—use this energy to restructure your budget!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Drama pops up in your social life as communication planet Mercury opposes unruly Uranus. The sun squares off with your ruling planet Saturn, asking you to step up when it comes to your career and responsibilities. Connect with a mentor who can offer good advice.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Communication planet Mercury opposes your ruling planet Uranus, bringing surprising news at home and at work. The sun clashes with your other ruling planet, Saturn, urging you to get more rest! Catch up on me-time. Overworking yourself ultimately won’t be productive.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Surprising news arrives today as Mercury opposes Uranus, but luckily, it’s easy for you to flow with these sorts of changes. In fact, dear Pisces, even though you may be confronting abrupt endings, you’re inspired by the new perspective you’ve gained, eager to rebuild, and keeping your standards high as the sun clashes with Saturn. Out with the old!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Unexpected news arrives as Mercury opposes Uranus—things feel up in the air, and you’re wondering if it’s the right time to take a risk. It’s a tricky time for change; you must be wise about your responsibilities at work and in your relationships as the sun clashes with taskmaster Saturn.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Unexpected conversations in your relationships bring big changes today as communication planet Mercury opposes unruly Uranus. It’s time to rethink plans and commitments as the sun clashes with Saturn—you only have so much time in a day.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

An unexpected shake-up in your schedule arrives as your ruling planet Mercury opposes Uranus. Pay attention to the flashes of intuitive insight you receive today. The sun clashes with taskmaster Saturn, asking you to step up when it comes to managing your responsibilities and debts.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Shakes-ups take place in your social life and you’ve reached a limit in your relationships—something’s got to change as Mercury opposes Uranus and the sun squares off with Saturn. A new way of communicating and a revisiting of boundaries have arrived.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Chatty Mercury opposes unruly Uranus, revealing unexpected information that affects your private and public life. It’s time to set boundaries in communication and scheduling (you may have to say no to a favor) as the sun squares off with Saturn.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your ruling planet Mercury opposes rebel Uranus, bringing unexpected news. Things feel up in the air, but that doesn’t mean that you can avoid your responsibilities. You’re not having much fun as the sun squares off with Saturn, but this is a solid time to rethink your budget, hammer out details, and set boundaries.

