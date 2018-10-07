Daily Horoscopes: October 8, 2018

The moon in Libra squares off with Saturn at 2:47 AM, finding us hitting some roadblocks, but we feel reenergized this afternoon as the moon connects with Mars at 12:34 PM. The new moon in Libra arrives at 11:47 PM! This marks the beginning of a new cycle in the realms of partnerships and justice, but because Libra’s ruling planet Venus is retrograde, things are sure to be intense—plenty of internal work is taking place. It’s important to slow down.

There’s a new moon in your sign this evening, Libra! A fresh start is here, and it’s time for you to get centered on what you really want out of your relationships—not just with others, but with yourself! How do you want to live your life?

Tonight’s new moon in Libra activates a very sensitive and psychic sector of your chart, so watch out for what messages arrive in your dreams! You’re doing a lot of deep thinking about what you want in your relationships—it’s time for a shift.

The new moon in Libra is all about friendship for you, Sagittarius—a new social circle is opening around you! Venus is retrograde, so things are feeling intense—just try to keep it as light as possible. Stay away from paranoid thoughts!

Today’s new moon in Libra activates the sector of your chart that rules your career and worldly success—a fresh start concerning these themes has arrived! It’s a busy day for money matters.

There’s a new moon in fellow air sign Libra today, encouraging you to see things in a new light—a new philosophy enters your life. You’re busy making big plans regarding school or travel today.

Today’s new moon in Libra activates a very sensitive sector of your chart, giving your already strong intuition a boost. Libra is the sign of justice—is it pay back time? Perhaps… A fresh start concerning sex and money has also arrived.

A fresh start in your love life and in all your partnerships arrives today, Aries, thanks to the new moon in Libra. Libra is a sign that usually likes to keep things light, but since Venus is retrograde, there are very intense emotions in the air.

Today’s new moon in Libra makes space for you to slow down and get reorganized. It’s a great time to wipe the slate clean and break some bad habits. Your ruling planet Venus is retrograde, so intriguing things are taking place when it comes to your relationships.

There’s a new moon in fellow air sign Libra today, Gemini! A new cycle in your love life and your creative pursuits is beginning. Things are feeling very intense, and you’re not sure what’s to come—but that’s okay; focus on the present!