Daily Horoscopes: October 8, 2019

The moon in intellectual air sign Aquarius connects with the sun at 5:20 AM, inspiring inventive ideas! Sweet Venus enters sexy Scorpio at 1:06 PM, finding us in a passionate mood—we’re turned on by mystery and intensity! The moon connects with lucky Jupiter at 2:27 PM, inspiring a generous atmosphere.

All times ET.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in fellow air sign Aquarius finds you in a romantic mood, especially as it connects with the sun and Jupiter. A lovely vibe for communication flows. Your ruling planet Venus enters intuitive water sign Scorpio, bringing blessings to your finances and sending a gift your way.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

You’re sprucing things up at home with the moon in Aquarius, but you’re also craving a makeover as sexy Venus enters your sign. You’re in a flirtatious mood, and a boost of romance and creativity is here!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Aquarius finds you in a chatty mood—you’re having fun connecting with friends as it connects with the sun, and you’re in an especially lucky mood as the moon connects with your ruling planet Jupiter. Some sexy secrets are shared as Venus enters Scorpio.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Abundance flows as the moon in Aquarius connects with the the planet of vitality, the sun, and with lucky planet Jupiter. Plus, good vibes arrive in your social life as sweet Venus enters passionate water sign Scorpio!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon is in your sign today, Aquarius! It’s a fantastic time to put yourself out there and network. Blessings arrive in your public life, your career, and your reputation as Venus enters creative water sign Scorpio.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Make extra time for rest, Pisces—the moon in Aquarius urges you to daydream. Sweet Venus enters fellow water sign Scorpio, inspiring you to break out of your usual routine and have some fun! Good news from afar is on its way to you.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

It’s a lovely day to socialize as the moon in cool Aquarius connects with the sun and lucky planet Jupiter. It’s also a powerful time to dive deep into intimacy as sexy Venus enters mysterious water sign Scorpio.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Good vibes flow in your career as the moon in Aquarius connects with the sun and lucky Jupiter, and blessings arrive in your relationships as your ruling planet Venus enters your opposite sign Scorpio!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

You’re in an adventurous mood today thanks to the moon in Aquarius, and inspiring conversations between you and your partners take place. Venus enters Scorpio, inspiring you to treat yourself to a spa trip, and finding you running into crushes while you do your errands.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Aquarius finds you working out tricky financial issues, but love is on your mind today, too. Sweet Venus enters sexy Scorpio, bringing a big boost in passion and creative inspiration! Some exciting party invitations are on the way.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Your focus on your relationships thanks to the moon in Aquarius, and easy energy flows. Sweet Venus enters emotional water sign Scorpio, inspiring you to get cozy at home. It’s a great time to beautify your space.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Aquarius helps you get plenty of work done today, and good news comes your way as Venus enters Scorpio. Communication is especially valuable in your relationships at this time!

