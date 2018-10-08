Daily Horoscopes: October 9, 2018

The moon in diplomatic air sign Libra squares off with power planet Pluto at 4:50 AM, bringing some intense issues to the surface. As Mercury enters Scorpio at 8:41 PM, none of us will be satisfied with small talk—we want depth! Looking for answers? Mercury in Scorpio knows just where to find them.



All times EST.

The moon is in your sign today, Libra! Intense emotions come up this morning—make time to take extra care of yourself, especially emotionally. Discussions about money and self-esteem are on the way as Mercury enters Scorpio this evening.

You’re in a quiet mood today as the moon moves through a very private sector of your chart. However, you have plenty to say this evening when communication planet Mercury enters your sign.

The moon in Libra lights up the social sector of your chart today, Sagittarius, but expect to be in a private mood this evening as Mercury, the planet of the mind, enters mysterious Scorpio.

The moon in Libra activates the sector of your chart that rules worldly success today, Capricorn, but your focus shifts to your social life this evening as communication planet Mercury enters Scorpio.

The moon in fellow air sign Libra finds you in a philosophical mood today, and plenty of important conversations—especially about your career—are on the way thanks to Mercury entering Scorpio.

The moon in Libra finds you reflecting deeply on what you want from your intimate relationships today, Pisces. Big conversations are on the way thanks to communication planet Mercury entering fellow water sign Scorpio.

The moon in Libra finds you focused on your partnerships today, Aries, and very intense emotions come to the surface this evening. Tonight, communication planet Mercury enters intuitive Scorpio, which means you’ll be thinking and talking about intimacy.

The moon in Libra finds you busy at work today, but your focus shifts to your relationships tonight as communication planet Mercury enters the partnership sector of your chart—deep conversations will be had.

The moon is in fellow earth sign Libra today, finding you in a flirtatious mood. This evening, an intense shift in energy takes place as your ruling planet Mercury enters mysterious water sign Scorpio, the sign of the detective.