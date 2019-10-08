Daily Horoscopes: October 9, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon enters sensitive water sign Pisces at 12:05 PM, boosting our intuitive abilities, and connects with sweet Venus at 2:47 PM, encouraging an affectionate atmosphere. The moon connects with rebel planet Uranus at 10:55 PM, inspiring us to take a risk.

All times ET.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

When was the last time you sorted through your collections, Libra? The moon enters Pisces today, asking you to clean up and get organized. A productive, creative energy flows as the moon connects with your ruling planet Venus, and inventive ideas are born as the moon connects with Uranus.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces today, putting you in a romantic mood! You’re especially flirtatious as the moon connects with Venus—it’s a wonderful day to have fun. The moon also connects with electric Uranus, creating sparks in your relationships.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters Pisces today, finding you in a nostalgic mood, Sagittarius. A gentle energy flows, encouraging you to nourish yourself as the moon connects with Venus. Surprises in your routine arrive as the moon connects with wildcard Uranus.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters Pisces, illuminating the communication sector of your chart today, Capricorn. Easy energy flows in your social life as the moon connects with Venus, and some unexpected fun arrives as the moon connects with Uranus.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Your focus turns to finances today as the moon enters Pisces. Creativity and abundance flow as the moon connects with darling Venus, and the moon connects with your ruling planet Uranus today, bringing excitement to your personal life.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters your sign today, Pisces! Make space to nourish yourself and get lost in something you love. Flirt with a crush or spend time dancing as the moon connects with Venus, or take a risk as the moon connects with Uranus. Exciting ideas will be shared!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Make time to rest today and catch up on alone time, Aries. The moon enters Pisces, asking you to be gentle with yourself. The moon mingles with Venus and Uranus, bringing you exactly what you need—believe in the impossible, you may just get what you’re wishing for!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters Pisces, illumining the friendship sector of your chart today, and gentle energy for communication flows as the moon connects with your ruling planet Venus. The moon also mingles with rebellious Uranus, inspiring you to take a risk!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters Pisces and lights up the career sector of your chart today, Gemini, and helpful energy flows as the moon connects with sweet Venus. Pay attention to the psychic hits you get as the moon connects with electric Uranus.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces today, inspiring you to look at the big picture. Romance is in the air as the moon mingles with Venus, and excitement in your social life takes place as the moon connects with rebellious Uranus.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters gentle water sign Pisces, asking you to take time to sit with your feelings. Tricky financial issues are also on your mind today, Leo, but at least there’s an easy energy for connecting with family and tapping into your creativity!



Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your focus turns to your relationships today as the moon enters your opposite sign Pisces. An easy energy for communication flows as the moon connects with Venus, and unexpected adventures arrive as it connects with Uranus.

