Daily Horoscopes: September 10, 2018

The moon in Virgo connects with Mars in Capricorn at 11:12 AM, delivering a boost in energy and confidence before the moon enters cool air sign Libra at 11:20 AM. The moon squares off with taskmaster Saturn at 3:34 PM, asking us to grow up and take responsibility. Warrior planet Mars enters Aquarius at 8:56 PM, finding us approaching the world from a calculating and logical point of view—especially when it comes to dealing with issues from this spring and summer that we have yet to move forward with.

All times EST.

The moon enters Libra today, lighting up the financial sector of your chart—watch your spending habits this afternoon when Saturn asks us all to be responsible! Mars enters Aquarius this evening, bringing you the energy you need to tackle your chores.

The moon enters your sign today, Libra! Do something special to nurture your body and spirit. Call a friend and gossip…or maybe just take a walk through a neighborhood you love. Mars enters Aquarius tonight, bringing plenty of passion and creative inspiration!

The moon enters Libra today, encouraging you to trust your intuition—even though some challenging news may come your way this afternoon. Mars enters Aquarius tonight, finding you eager to work out issues concerning your home.

The moon enters friendly air sign Libra this morning, putting you in a social mood—just watch out for money issues this afternoon! Mars enters Aquarius this evening, encouraging you to bravely say what’s on your mind.

The moon enters Libra this morning, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules worldly success, and an opportunity to show how prepared you are arrives this afternoon. Mars enters Aquarius tonight, revving up the financial sector of your chart.

Mars enters your sign this evening! Things you’ve been angry or unsure about will start to shift now that you’re feeling confident and energized by Mars’s strength. The moon in Libra encourages you to be open to adventure today.

The moon enters Libra, the sign of partnership, today, encouraging you to go deeper in your relationships. Some restless nights may be ahead as action planet Mars enters electric Aquarius, so make time to unwind.

You’re in the mood to connect with people today, Aries, as the moon enters your opposite sign Libra. You’re very independent, but team work will be important in the next few weeks since your ruling planet Mars enters air sign Aquarius.

The moon enters Libra this morning, encouraging you to tackle your to-do list—but watch out for scheduling or communication issues this afternoon! Mars enters Aquarius this evening, finding you eager to meet your professional goals.

The moon enters fellow air sign Libra today, finding you in a flirtatious and creatively inspired mood—at least until this afternoon, when you hit some blocks around intimacy. Tonight, action planet Mars enters Aquarius, encouraging you to take a risk.