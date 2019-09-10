Daily Horoscopes: September 11, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in cool air sign Aquarius connects with jovial Jupiter at 1:22 AM, creating a social energy that’s perfect for networking! It’s a great time to share ideas, and to get involved in causes you’re passionate about.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Aquarius finds you in an especially inventive mood as you complete your daily tasks and chores. It’s an exciting day to spruce things up at home as the moon connects with the planet of expansion, Jupiter.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in fellow air sign Aquarius today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules romance and creativity—cute! It’s an especially lovely time for communication as the moon connects with generous Jupiter. Inspiring ideas are shared, and people are in a giving mood.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Aquarius finds you focusing on your home and family life, and reflecting on your past. Security is important to you, and an opportunity to grow your sense of stability arrives as the moon makes a helpful connection with jovial Jupiter.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

You’re in an especially chatty mood today thanks to the moon in intellectual air sign Aquarius! The moon connects with your ruling planet Jupiter, finding you sharing big ideas. An inspiring piece of news arrives and a helpful energy flows.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Your focus is on money today thanks to the moon in Aquarius—but even though your mind is on material matters, do your best to trust your intuition! Even if you can’t find words to express your feelings, your senses are leading you to important conclusions as the moon mingles with Jupiter.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon is in your sign today, Aquarius! It’s a fantastic time to focus on self-love: spend time with your friends, explore a new place, or dive deep into a study you’re passionate about. It’s a great time to network with people as the moon connects with lucky Jupiter.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Your intuitive abilities get a big boost today as the moon moves through Aquarius and connects with your ruling planet Jupiter. You’re in a private mood, but you’re also making exciting plans to meet your career goals.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

It’s an exciting day to network as the moon in Aquarius connects with lucky planet Jupiter. It’s a wonderful time to share ideas, and reflect on your wishes for the future. Engage in a hobby you love, or connect with people over a cause you are passionate about.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

You’re focused on your career today thanks to the moon in inventive air sign Aquarius. You’re eager to try something new as the moon connects with the planet of growth, Jupiter. You’re ready to expand and are seeking the assistance of wise partners.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in fellow air sign Aquarius today and it connects with Jupiter, currently in your opposite sign Sagittarius, inspiring an exciting energy for connecting with your partners! It’s a lovely time to travel or try something new.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Aquarius asks you to open your mind to the impossible. An amazing change can take place now, but you have to believe it could work! The moon’s connection with Jupiter inspires a sense of expansion—growth is taking place.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Astrologers say you want to be the center of attention, Leo, and while that’s not wrong, you truly crave a partner you can share the spotlight with. Today, the moon in Aquarius finds you reflecting on your relationships, and its lucky connection with Jupiter inspires a helpful, creative atmosphere!

What’s in the stars for you in September? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.