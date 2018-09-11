Daily Horoscopes: September 12, 2018

Lucky Jupiter and Pluto, the planet of power, make a harmonious connection at 3:37 AM, creating space for amazing transformations to take place. Venus opposes Uranus at 5:01 AM—surprises arrive, but so does new found freedom. The moon enters Scorpio at 2:15 PM and clashes with Mars at 2:52 PM, stirring up deep—even angry!— emotions. The moon opposes Uranus at 5:50 PM, bringing up unexpected feelings, then meets Venus at 6:31 PM and connects with Saturn at 6:46 PM, creating an affectionate and anchored energy. Venus connects with Saturn at 11:58 PM, fostering a supportive vibe—it’s not the best for kissing and cuddling, but it’s great for discussing plans and sorting out your needs!



All times EST.

Videos by VICE

Virgo season has been superbly juicy, and today is no exception, as lucky Jupiter and power planet Pluto connect to bring you exciting news, a burst of creativity, and some romance! Shocking information may come your way, but you’ll know how to handle it.

Your ruling planet Venus opposes the planet of surprise, Uranus, today, bringing you some exciting shake-ups—freedom is here! Change can be disconcerting, but Venus does connect with supportive Saturn this evening to help you through it.

Lucky Jupiter connects with your ruling planet Pluto today, Scorpio, bringing you some juicy information! Shake-ups arrive in your relationships, but plenty of supportive energy is in the air—change can be good!

Your ruling planet Jupiter makes an exciting connection with Pluto today, unveiling hidden resources—juicy! Your intuition is very strong now as the moon enters Scorpio. Unexpected scheduling changes come up, but know that supportive energy flows around you.

Powerful social connections are formed today, Capricorn, so make phone calls and meet up with people! Exciting shifts are taking place—the unexpected is sure to pop up, but know that your ruling planet Saturn supports you as it connects with sweet Venus this evening.

Exciting shifts take place today, Aquarius, especially in your career and public life. Your ruling planet Uranus is in opposition with Venus today, too, finding you making some unexpected moves. Venus will also connect with your other ruling planet, Saturn, lending you support. Trust your intuition!

Your ruling planet Jupiter makes a harmonious connection with the planet of transformation today, Pisces, finding you experiencing a big—and helpful—shift in your life. Surprising news arrives, but so do opportunities for adventure.

Does someone owe you a favor? It may be repaid now, in a big way. Ask for assistance if you need it! Exciting shifts around money take place today—surprises will pop up, but support is all around you.

Juicy conversations take place today, Taurus, and you’re making important decisions—and partnering with some very exciting people! Your ruling planet Venus opposes Uranus and connects with Saturn, asking you to take a risk and break free—but know that you’re being supported, too.

Powerful people come through to help you get things done today, Gemini! Surprises pop up, but you—with the help of your friends and loved ones—can handle this. The moon enters Scorpio, reminding you to focus on self-care, too.