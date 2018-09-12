Daily Horoscopes: September 13, 2018

The moon in intense water sign Scorpio connects with chatty Mercury at 4:02 PM, and then with dreamy Neptune at 4:51 PM, and Mercury opposes Neptune at 9:32 PM—communication is tough today, as misunderstandings abound! Lies may be told and an emotional energy fills the air. Things just aren’t making sense—or they are making sense, but in a way that we don’t want to accept. The moon connects with Pluto at 11:58 PM, encouraging us to step into our power.

All times EST.

The moon in Scorpio lights up the sector of your chart that rules your mind, finding you engaging in some very deep thinking, Virgo. However, communication in your relationships is totally confusing today, due to your ruling planet Mercury opposing the planet of illusion, Neptune.

The moon in Scorpio lights up the financial sector of your chart today, encouraging you to reflect on how you spend your time, energy, and money. Watch out for scheduling confusion today.

The moon is in your sign, Scorpio, asking you to focus on self-care! Communication is rough today, especially in your social life and with your lovers. The moon connects with your ruling planet Pluto this evening, delivering some intriguing insight.

Take it easy today! The moon in Scorpio is activating a very private sector of your chart, encouraging you to catch up on rest and time alone. The lines are blurred between your private and personal life, so be mindful about communication.

The moon in Scorpio lights up the social sector of your chart today, Capricorn. However, miscommunication and confusion are in the air, due to communication planet Mercury opposing Neptune, the planet illusion.

The moon in Scorpio finds you focusing on your career and reputation today, Aquarius—but watch out for miscommunications as the planet of the mind, Mercury, opposes hazy, dreamy Neptune.

The moon is in fellow water sign Scorpio today, encouraging you to look at the big picture. Don’t get lost in the details today—with Mercury opposing your ruling planet Neptune, things can get confusing.

You’re in an intensely emotional mood today, Aries, due to the moon in Scorpio. However, amazing transformations are taking place in your life. Making sense of it all now might be hard—don’t overanalyze things.

Your focus is on relationships today, Taurus, thanks to the moon in your opposite sign, Scorpio. Creative energy is flowing, but you might feel confused about where you fit in. Don’t over-think it!

Your ruling planet Mercury opposes hazy, dreamy Neptune today, making it a fabulous time to write some poetry—but a not-so-great time to make agreements or plans. Save a hugely important conversation for another day.