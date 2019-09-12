Daily Horoscopes: September 13, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in intuitive Pisces connects with taskmaster Saturn at 10:04 AM, encouraging us to set boundaries. Mercury meets Venus at 11:12 AM, creating a wonderfully social atmosphere. The moon clashes with Jupiter at 2:35 PM, and we’re in an indulgent mood. The sun connects with power planet Pluto a 3:38 PM, inspiring us to take control of an issue—but do watch out for big egos today! Also look out for tempers as the moon opposes Mars at 4:12 PM. The moon meets Neptune at 4:44 PM, inspiring an imaginative atmosphere, and connects with Pluto at 11:49 PM, stirring up powerful emotions.

All times ET.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your ruling planet Mercury meets lovely Venus today, finding you in an especially charming, flirtatious mood! It’s a powerful day for creativity and romance as the sun connects with Pluto—big passion is in the air!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Communication planet Mercury meets your ruling planet Venus, bringing you sweet dreams and a boost in intuition. You’re in an especially imaginative, creative mood. It’s a powerful day for emotional transformation as the sun mingles with Pluto, helping you move through heavy emotions concerning your past.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

It’s a fun day in your social life, Scorpio, as messenger planet Mercury meets sweet Venus, bringing good vibes to your friend groups and finding you eager to connect with people who share your hopes and dreams for the future. Intriguing information is shared as the sun mingles with your ruling planet Pluto.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

It’s an exciting day in your career, Sagittarius! People are buzzing about you and your work as chatty Mercury connects with charming Venus, and power moves are made in your finances as the sun connects with Pluto.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Exciting news from abroad arrives as chatty Mercury connects with sweet Venus! An amazing transformation is taking place and unexpected doors are opening for you as the sun connects with the lord of the underworld, Pluto.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

A creative energy flows as Mercury meets Venus, inspiring you to be brave and take a risk. You’re ready to let go of the past—a transformative energy flows, especially as the sun mingles with the lord of the underworld, Pluto. Your intuition is sharp today.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

An inspiring new conversation begins as chatty Mercury meets charming Venus in the sector of your chart that rules your relationships! It’s an especially exciting time to network and connect with powerful people as the sun mingles with Pluto.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

It’s a powerful moment for your career, Aries! Lovely new conversations start at your day job as Mercury and Venus meet. An exciting move is made in your career as the sun connects with the planet of transformation, Pluto.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Communication planet Mercury meets your ruling planet Venus, creating a flirtatious and fun atmosphere in your love life and creative endeavors. It’s a powerful day for transformation as the sun mingles with Pluto, finding you embarking on an important journey.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

It’s a powerful day for emotional transformation! Your ruling planet Mercury meets lovely Venus, starting a new conversation at home, with family, and in your private life. You’re making big changes as the sun connects with the lord of the underworld, Pluto.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

It’s a powerful day for communication and your relationships! A new conversation begins as chatty Mercury meets flirty Venus, and meetings with important people take place as the sun mingles with Pluto.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

It’s a hugely powerful day for material manifestation as Mercury meets Venus, starting exciting new conversations concerning money, and your ruling planet, the Sun, connects with Pluto, bringing you exceptional opportunities!

