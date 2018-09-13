Daily Horoscopes: September 14, 2018

The moon in Scorpio meets lucky Jupiter at 12:33 AM before connecting with the sun at 4:54 AM, creating an easygoing vibe. The moon enters adventurous fire sign Sagittarius at 8:45 PM, then connects with action planet Mars at 10:23 PM.



All times EST.

Videos by VICE

The moon enters fire sign Sagittarius this evening, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart and encouraging you to reflect on your relationships with your loved ones, as well as on themes concerning privacy and boundaries. A little late night tidying of your home is a good way to work the energy of the moon meeting with Mars.

The moon enters fiery Sagittarius this evening, lighting up the communication sector of your chart! Tonight is very exciting, thanks to the moon’s connection with Mars, which will bring news from a crush your way—it’s a great night to have fun and make art. Passion is in the air!

The moon is in your sign for most of today, Scorpio, so make time to nurture yourself. Your focus turns to cash and security (financial, but emotional, too!) as the moon enters Sagittarius this evening and connects with fiery Mars.

You’re in a quiet mood for most of today, Sagittarius, but the moon will enter your sign this evening and connect with the planet of action, Mars, to give you an energetic boost!

You’re busy networking most of today, Capricorn, but when the moon enters Sagittarius this evening, it’s time for you to slow down. Big plans are underway, but you can’t get anything done if you don’t rest!

You’re busy at work for most of today, but your attention turns to your social life this evening as the moon enters fire sign Sagittarius. You’re especially energized tonight as the moon meets with action planet Mars, which is currently in your sign.

The moon is in water sign Scorpio for most off the day, sending you good vibes, Pisces! This evening, your focus shifts to your career and reputation when the moon enters fire sign Sagittarius.

You’re in an intense mood for most of today, Aries, but you’re ready to make some amazing transformations. Opportunities for adventure arrive this evening as the moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius.

The moon in Scorpio illuminates the relationship sector of your chart today, Taurus, and as the moon moves into fiery Sagittarius this evening, opportunities for deep intimacy heat up!

Your focus turns to your relationships this evening as the moon enters your opposite sign Sagittarius. The energy is especially exciting tonight! Adventure comes your way as the moon connects with Mars.