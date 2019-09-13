Daily Horoscopes: September 14, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The full moon in water sign Pisces arrives at 12:33 AM, bringing a big emotional release—expect intense dreams and emotions! Mars opposes Neptune at 1:26 AM, so watch out for lazy, sneaky behavior. Communication planet Mercury enters Libra at 3:15 AM, finding us having conversations about what’s fair, and sweet, seductive Venus enters Libra at 9:43 AM, inspiring us to connect and compromise. The moon enters Aries at 6:32 PM, bringing a boost in energy and inspiring us to reflect on our desires as the moon opposes Venus at 7:34 PM and Mercury at 9:08 PM.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The full moon in Pisces brings a big climax to your relationships! Feel your feelings, but don’t believe every story you hear or trust every person who crosses your path as Mars opposes Neptune. Your focus shifts to finances as communication planet Mercury and Venus, the planet of value, enter Libra.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Today’s full moon in Pisces brings a completion to a project you’ve been working on, but you’re feeling annoyed and confused about who you can trust and rely on as Mars opposes Neptune. Thankfully, chatty Mercury and your ruling planet Venus enter your sign, putting you in a charming, easygoing mood!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Today’s full moon in fellow water sign Pisces brings a climax to a creative project and in your love life. Your ruling planet Mars opposes Neptune, creating a lazy or even sneaky energy, so don’t make important choices. Mercury and Venus enter Libra, boosting your intuition.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

An emotional full moon in Pisces takes place today, bringing a climax to an issue concerning your home and personal life. Warrior planet Mars opposes hazy Neptune, and a lazy energy flows. This isn’t the day to make important decisions, but an easier vibe flows and you’re connecting with friends as Mercury and Venus enter Libra.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

A culmination in a conversation that’s been brewing takes place during today’s full moon in Pisces, but does everything make sense? Not yet, as action planet Mars opposes hazy, dreamy Neptune. Watch out for sneaky behavior. Career talk picks up as Mercury and Venus enter Libra.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Issues concerning cash reach a climax during today’s full moon, but a confusing and lazy energy flows as Mars opposes Neptune. Don’t make big decisions today. News from faraway arrives as Mercury and Venus enter fellow air sign Libra.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

An important culmination takes place in your relationships thanks to the full moon in your sign—however, Pisces, it’s important that you don’t put your complete faith in people who haven’t earned it as Mars opposes Neptune. Arguments go nowhere today, and a lazy energy flows. Mercury and Venus enter Libra, encouraging you pay off debts.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Be very gentle with yourself today, Aries, you’re exhausted! Your dreams are especially active thanks to the full moon in emotional water sign Pisces. Let yourself cry. Your ruling planet Mars opposes Neptune, and you’re feeling insecure. Take it slow. Chatty Mercury and sweet Venus enter Libra, bringing flirty vibes your way.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

A situation has been building in your social life, and the climax is reached today. You’re wondering who you can trust as Mars opposes Neptune. Messenger planet Mercury and you ruling planet Venus enter Libra, bringing some much needed good vibes to your day job and everyday routine.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Today’s full moon in Pisces brings a climax to an issue concerning your career, but things will feel confusing and ineffective as quick-tempered Mars opposes hazy Neptune—give yourself a break, if you can. Your ruling planet Mercury and Venus enter fellow air sign Libra, bringing a boost in romance and creativity.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

A full moon in fellow water sign Pisces arrives, bringing a conversation to a climax—but don’t believe everything you hear as Mars opposes Neptune. Messenger planet Mercury and sweet Venus enter Libra, bringing blessings to your home and family life.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Powerful emotional release takes place today thanks to the full moon in Pisces—it’s a great time to settle debts, but watch out for sneaky behavior as Mars opposes Neptune. Mercury and Venus enter Libra, creating a helpful, kind atmosphere for communication.

What’s in the stars for you in September? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.