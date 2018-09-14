Daily Horoscopes: September 15, 2018

The moon in Sagittarius encourages us to stay open-minded today. A powerful connection between the planet of the mind, Mercury, and the planet of power, Pluto, occurs at 10:52 PM—intense realizations are made and transformative conversations take place.



All times EST.

Today’s moon in Sagittarius encourages you to connect with loved ones and focus on issues at home, but tonight’s vibe is entirely different. Your ruling planet Mercury connects with power planet Pluto to boost intimacy and creativity.

The moon in Sagittarius lights up the communication sector of your chart today, Libra! This evening is sure to bring you some interesting insight as the planet of the mind, Mercury, connects with the planet of transformation, Pluto.

The moon in Sagittarius lights up the financial sector of your chart today, Scorpio, and this evening is especially interesting, as communication planet Mercury connects with your ruling planet Pluto to bring juicy information your way.

The moon is in your sign today, Sagittarius, encouraging you to feel your emotions and honor your needs! You want to be generous with everyone, but boundaries are important. An exciting conversation about money arrives tonight.

Be gentle with yourself today, Capricorn—the moon in Sagittarius insists that you catch up on rest. Philosophical breakthroughs arrive this evening as communication planet Mercury connects with the planet of transformation, Pluto.

The moon in Sagittarius finds you in a social mood today, Aquarius! Tonight’s energy is intense, as Mercury connects with the planet of transformation, Pluto, finding you discussing emotionally sensitive issues and processing the past.

The moon in Sagittarius illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation, which means you’re in a busy mood today, Pisces! This evening is intense but productive, and exciting relationships are formed.

The moon is in fellow fire sign Sagittarius today, Aries, finding you eager to explore the world. This evening brings a powerful conversation that will affect your schedule, work, and reputation.

The moon in Sagittarius illuminates the intimacy sector of your chart today, Taurus, and powerful connections are formed this evening as Mercury connects with Pluto to bring you a big boost in creativity and romance.

Your focus is on your partnerships today as the moon shines in your opposite sign, Sagittarius. This evening brings plenty to talk about as your ruling planet Mercury connects with the planet of rebirth, Pluto.