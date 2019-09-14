Daily Horoscopes: September 15, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon is in fiery, impulsive Aries today, inspiring us to take risks—however, we’re also made aware of our limitations as the moon clashes with Saturn at 10:29 PM. It’s time to set a new standard as we reconsider our path.

All times ET.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Aries urges you to let go of the past and be brave as you face the future! There are rules to consider, though, and you will learn what they are as the moon clashes with taskmaster Saturn.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in Aries, your opposite sign, bringing your focus to your relationships. It’s time to rethink boundaries and commitments as the moon clashes with the planet of responsibility, Saturn.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

You’re busy at work today thanks to the moon in fiery Aries—however, you’re hitting some walls in communication as the moon clashes with Saturn. Take it slow today. Not all requests will be granted, and that’s OK.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Aries today, inspiring you to party, flirt, and enjoy yourself! But be smart about your finances, Sagittarius. Limitations concerning spending are hit as the moon squares off with Saturn, asking you to be responsible.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

You’re focused on your home and family life today, thanks to the moon in fire sign Aries. You’re setting new boundaries and standards concerning how you want to be treated, and what safety and security mean to you as the moon clashes with Saturn.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon is in fiery Aries, bringing plenty of communication your way—however, a wall is hit when it comes to getting your point across or receiving the information you need as the moon clashes with Saturn. Trust your intuition!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Aries finds you reflecting on wealth and abundance, and you’re wondering where you should place your time and energy, especially as the moon clashes with Saturn, making you aware of your limitations. Work with what you have, and don’t be afraid to say no to things you don’t have the energy for!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in your sign today, Aries, encouraging you to focus on self-love—however, you have quite a few responsibilities to handle as the mood clashes with Saturn. It’s important that you be your most mature self today…but also make room for some me-time!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Aries brings a boost to your intuitive abilities, Taurus! However, making plans for the future may be quite stressful today as the moon makes a tense connection to taskmaster Saturn. Focus on handling your responsibilities, but don’t overbook yourself since you need your rest at this time.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

You’re reflecting on your hopes and dreams for the future and the moon in Aries finds you in an especially social mood, eager to connect with friends. You’re wondering who is ready to invest their time and energy in you as the moon clashes with Saturn.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Aries finds you reflecting on your career, and you’re wondering who you should partner with, especially as the moon clashes with Saturn, finding you facing obstacles in your relationships and making you eager to connect with reliable, hardworking people.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Today’s moon in Aries finds you in an adventurous mood—however, some limitations are imposed on your schedule as the moon clashes with Saturn. There simply isn’t enough time in the day to have all the adventures you want! That’s OK—do what you can now, and make fun plans for the future.

