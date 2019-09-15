Daily Horoscopes: September 16, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in bright fire sign Aries connects with jovial Jupiter at 3:29 AM, creating an optimistic energy—but watch out for heavy and intense emotions as the moon clashes with the lord of the underworld Pluto at 12:02 PM. Make room to feel your deepest feelings; don’t ignore them by keeping yourself busy.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

It’s a powerful day for you emotionally as the moon connects with Jupiter to help you let go of the past, and the moon clashes with Pluto, putting you in an intense mood—find a creative outlet to express yourself.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

It’s a powerful day to connect with your partners. Not only does the Aries moon connect with lucky Jupiter, opening lines of communication, but the moon also clashes with the planet of transformation, Pluto, finding you setting some important boundaries and making hard choices.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

It’s a busy day as the moon in fiery Aries connects with Jupiter, the planet of growth, finding you in a productive mood! You’re getting a lot done today, Scorpio, but the moon also clashes with Pluto, bringing intense conversations.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Aries today, and you’re in an especially romantic and creative mood as the moon connects with your ruling planet Jupiter! But watch out for difficult situations concerning money as the moon clashes with Pluto.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

It’s a beautiful day to explore your inner world as the moon in Aries connects with Jupiter, the planet of expansion, and it’s also a great time to express your most sensitive, difficult emotions as the moon clashes with the lord of the underworld, Pluto. You have a lot to get off your chest!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

It’s a wonderful day to network and share ideas as the moon in Aries finds you in a chatty mood, connecting with inspiring people as it connects with lucky Jupiter. Make time to listen to your inner voice—the moon clashes with Pluto, stirring up deep emotions.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

It’s a fantastic day to manifest material abundance as the moon in go-getter Aries connects with your ruling planet Jupiter! Important choices and changes are made today, challenging you to get real about your emotions, social life, and values as the moon clashes with Pluto.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You’re in a lucky mood as the moon, currently in your sign, connects with the planet of growth, Jupiter, bringing you exciting opportunities. However, power struggles and strong emotions concerning your career also come up today as the moon clashes with Pluto.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Aries connects with expansive Jupiter, asking you to make time for quiet meditation. It’s a powerful day to tap into your inner wisdom as the moon clashes with Pluto. You have many wise people in your life, but today, listen to what your inner voice has to say.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

It’s a fun day to socialize as the moon in Aries lights up the friendship sector of your chart and connects with generous Jupiter—however, intense emotions also bubble to the surface as the moon clashes with Pluto. Be honest with yourself about your feelings: An amazing change can take place if you can be real about your needs.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

A lucky energy flows in your career today as the moon in Aries connects with the planet of growth, Jupiter. Intense emotions come up in your relationships as the moon clashes with Pluto—you’re learning if you and your partners can be vulnerable with each other.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Aries connects with Jupiter, the planet of expansion, finding you in an adventurous mood. However, you’re also ready to make a serious change in your habits as the moon clashes with the planet of transformation, Pluto.

What’s in the stars for you in September? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.