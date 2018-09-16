Daily Horoscopes: September 17, 2018

The moon enters down-to-earth Capricorn at 7:07 AM—so stay focused, and be responsible! The moon connects with Uranus at 10:57 AM, bringing surprises your way, but don’t make any hasty decisions because the moon meets serious Saturn at 12:25 PM. The moon connects with easygoing, romantic Venus at 6:03 PM.



All times EST.

The moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn this morning, shifting your focus to romance and your creative endeavors. A breakthrough in understanding comes early today, and this afternoon requires you to act responsibly. Easy energy around communication flows tonight.

The moon enters Capricorn this morning, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart! It’s important today that you’re very firm about your emotional boundaries. Easy vibes—especially around cash or security—flow this evening.

The moon enters Capricorn to light up the communication sector of your chart this morning, Scorpio! Exciting meetings and conversations take place early today. The energy requires you to act—and speak—cautiously. But tonight brings fun!

The moon enters Capricorn today, shifting your focus to material concerns. Exciting shifts around cash and work come this morning, but you need to make responsible decisions this afternoon.

The moon enters your sign today, Capricorn, so do something to nurture yourself! A spontaneous need to create art, or a text from a crush may arrive early today, but you’ll be back to your usual, cautious self soon enough. Good vibes flow tonight.

The moon enters Capricorn this morning, lighting up a very sensitive sector of your chart and asking you to stay cool and get some rest today. Some inflexibility arrives this afternoon, but helpful energy flows the evening.

The moon enters Capricorn this morning, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your social life as well as your hopes and dreams for the future. Exciting news comes your way this morning!

The moon enters hard-working earth sign Capricorn this morning, encouraging you to focus on your career and public life. Exciting news about money comes early on. Be your most mature self this afternoon. Helpful vibes flow this evening.

The moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn this morning, encouraging you to look at the big picture. Exciting conversations take place this morning, but watch out for uptight thinking this afternoon. Tonight is romantic!

Focus turns to your intimate relationships this evening, as the moon enters Capricorn and lights up a very emotional sector of your chart. Exciting shifts take place this morning, but don’t get too rigid about letting go of the past this afternoon.