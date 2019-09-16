Daily Horoscopes: September 17, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon enters gentle earth sign Taurus at 6:31 AM, inspiring a sensual, grounded atmosphere…at least until 6:31 PM, when the moon meets unruly Uranus, inspiring us to take risks and break out of our usual routine! We’re in the mood to experiment.

All times ET.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus today, inspiring you to embark on an unexpected new journey as it meets wildcard Uranus. Surprising news arrives. Stay flexible; anything can happen!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

You’re exploring the unknown and may be surprised by what you find as the moon enters Taurus and meets wildcard Uranus. It’s a powerful day for emotional transformation—a surprising shift helps you let go of the past.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Your focus is on your relationships today as the moon enters your opposite sign Taurus, and unexpected meetings take place as the moon meets wildcard Uranus. You’re eager to break free from a rut in your partnerships.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

You’re in a productive mood today as the moon enters Taurus—however, an unexpected shift in your schedule takes place as the moon meets wild Uranus. An upgrade arrives at your day job. A new cycle in productivity begins, but it will require you to be flexible! Things are changing quickly.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus, finding you in a romantic and creatively inspired mood. Surprises come your way as the moon meets electric Uranus. An unexpected celebration may arrive, or a sudden flash of creative inspiration.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Your focus turns to your home and family life today as the moon enters grounded earth sign Taurus, but a surprising change takes place as the moon meets your ruling planet Uranus. It’s a fantastic time to upgrade something in your home.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Surprising news comes your way today as the moon enters Taurus, lighting up the communication sector of your chart before meeting wildcard Uranus. You may be shocked to find that your assumptions about something were untrue…or you may be inspired by the discoveries you make!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters sensual earth sign Taurus today, inviting you to tap into your senses and treat yourself to a new experience as it meets with electric Uranus. A shift in how you manage or think about money takes place.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters your sign today, Taurus! Make time for self love—when the moon meets unruly Uranus, it means breaking a few of your own rules and helping yourself get out of a rut. Try something new for dinner. Set yourself free!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Slow down, Gemini—the moon enters Taurus today, inviting you to get more sleep. Flashes of intuitive insight arrive as the moon meets electric Uranus. Your dreams are especially active, and it’s a wonderful time to dive into your spiritual practice! Your inner voice has so much unexpected news to share.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

It’s a wonderful day for making wishes as the moon enters Taurus and meets inventive Uranus. A brilliant change begins today, and you’re excited about the future. Excitement stirs in your social life!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters Taurus and lights up the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation. A surprising shift in your public life takes place as the moon meets wildcard Uranus—are you ready for an adventure?

