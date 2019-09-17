Daily Horoscopes: September 18, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



Saturn ends its retrograde at 4:47 AM, creating a heavy atmosphere concerning responsibility—an area of your life has been restructured, and it’s time to grow up. The moon in Taurus connects with Saturn at 9:52 AM, encouraging a practical approach to things, until the moon connects with Neptune at 4:03 PM, inspiring a dreamier, more imaginative energy. The moon connects with Mars at 10:19 PM and Pluto at 11:02 PM, helping us tap into a well of strength. It’s a powerful evening for transformation.

All times ET.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The planet of responsibilities, Saturn, ends its retrograde today, and you’re feeling a heaviness, even in the areas of your life that are usually playful. The moon in fellow earth sign Taurus encourages you to branch out, travel, and learn something new.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

An important shift in your home and family life arrives as Saturn ends its retrograde. It’s a powerful time to set boundaries, especially as the moon in Taurus encourages you to go deep into your emotions.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The planet of time and commitment, Saturn, ends its retrograde today, bringing a shift to the conversations you’ve been having. The moon in Taurus brings a strong focus to your relationships—what do you need to express?

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Taskmaster Saturn ends its retrograde today, bringing a shift to your finances, and you’re eager to get reorganized as the moon moves through Taurus. Material abundance is on your mind today: How will you get what you want?

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Your ruling planet Saturn ends its retrograde today, finding you ready to get to work and move forward with plans. The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus, inspiring you to tap into your senses. The atmosphere is heavy today, but find a way to unwind, too.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Your ruling planet Saturn ends its retrograde today, finding you feeling exhausted. Let yourself get extra rest—there’s been a lot of psychic restructuring taking place in your mind. Get cozy and comfortable at home with the moon in Taurus!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Saturn ends its retrograde today, creating a heavy atmosphere in your social life. You’ve outgrown some friend groups, but you’re also eager to get to work for a cause you’re passionate about. The moon is in Taurus, bringing news your way.



Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Your career and finances are on your mind today as Saturn ends its retrograde and the moon moves through Taurus, finding you stepping into a powerful place of leadership. Your hard work is paying off!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The planet of time and hard work, Saturn, ends its retrograde, and you’re wondering how you can branch out in the world. You’re thinking about travel or even school, eager for new experiences. The moon is in your sign, Taurus, and it’s a powerful day to make the demands you want to make!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Taskmaster Saturn ends its retrograde, and your debts are weighing heavily on you—now is a great time to rethink your approach to your situation. On an emotional level, you’re learning to face your fears. The moon is in slow-moving Taurus, so catch up on rest!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The planet of commitment and boundaries, Saturn, ends its retrograde today, moving you forward in your relationships—what do you want commitment to look like? The moon is in Taurus, inspiring you to connect with friends and share ideas about the future.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The planet of responsibility, Saturn, ends its retrograde today, and you’re ready to move forward with restructuring that’s taken place at work or in your schedule. The moon is in creative earth sign Taurus, inspiring you to focus on your career, reputation, and legacy.

