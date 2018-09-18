Daily Horoscopes: September 19, 2018

The moon in Capricorn connects with chatty Mercury at 10:20 AM before making a harmonious connection with the sun at 1:10 PM, creating an easygoing atmosphere! The moon enters rebellious air sign Aquarius and squares off with Uranus at 11:35 PM, bringing some surprising events this evening.



All times EST.

The moon is in fellow earth sign Capricorn for most of the day, and everything is feeling like it’s in its proper place! The mood shifts as the moon enters Aquarius later tonight, finding you in a busier mood and dealing with unexpected scheduling issues.

You’re in a cozy, nostalgic, and emotional mood today, Libra! But this shifts when the moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius tonight, finding you flirting, partying, and feeling creative. Unexpected drama pops up tonight, too!

Easy communication flows today, Scorpio! You transition into a more private mood tonight as the moon enters Aquarius, and surprises in your relationships pop up, too.

The moon in Capricorn finds you busy sorting out finances, Sag. The vibe shifts tonight, when the moon enters Aquarius and lights up the communication sector of your chart, bringing you unexpected news.

The moon is in your sign for most of the day, Capricorn, encouraging you to nurture yourself. Your focus turns to finances this evening when the moon enters Aquarius. Unexpected drama flares up tonight!

The moon enters your sign this evening, Aquarius, so do something special for yourself. Watch out later tonight, when the mood clashes with your ruling planet Uranus and surprises pop up at home.

Easygoing vibes flow in your social life today, Pisces, but you might want to make it an early night. Not only will the moon enter Aquarius and activate the sleep and solitude sector of your chart, but it will also clash with Uranus to bring some potentially stressful conversations.

The moon enters air sign Aquarius this evening, putting you in the mood to socialize—but you may learn who your real friends are when conversions about cash or self-worth come up tonight.

The moon is in fellow earth sign Capricorn for most of the day and an easygoing energy is in the air. Tonight, the moon enters Aquarius and lights up the sector of your chart that rules success and your career—you’re making some unexpected moves!

The moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius this evening, encouraging you to explore the world and gain new perspectives. Your intuitive abilities are ramped up this evening, so getting to sleep might be difficult!