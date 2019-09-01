Daily Horoscopes: September 2, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in fair, balanced air sign Libra clashes with Pluto, the lord of the underworld, at 4:33 AM, asking us to balance our more difficult emotions. Don’t repress those feelings—acknowledge them! The sun meets Mars in Virgo at 6:43 AM, starting a new cycle in productivity. Venus clashes with Jupiter at 12:26 PM, bringing a burst of joy. The moon enters brooding waters sign Scorpio at 7:35 PM.

All times ET.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The sun and action planet Mars meet in your sign today, Virgo! A burst of energy arrives, and you’re in an especially productive mood. You’re even a little more confrontational than usual, too! Venus clashes with Jupiter, inspiring growth and connection—just watch out for over-indulging.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

A big boost in your intuitive ability arrives as the sun meets fiery Mars in Virgo. It may not be easy to get rest because you feel so energized! Your ruling planet Venus clashes with lucky Jupiter—enjoy the fun energy and be on the look out for good news, but try not to gossip or over-indulge.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

It’s an exciting day in your social life as the sun meets Mars in Virgo, finding you connecting with passionate people and ideas. It’s an exciting day to network; your social circle is expanding as Venus clashes with Jupiter. Just try to keep your budget in check.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The sun and action planet Mars meet in Virgo, beginning an exciting new cycle in your career! You’re being recognized for your courage, and you’re setting new goals. Venus clashes with your ruling planet Jupiter, bringing luck and good news your way.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The sun meets Mars in fellow earth sign Virgo, bringing an exciting new journey your way. A burst of energy comes if you’re in school, traveling, or publishing something. Venus clashes with Jupiter, bringing good news your way!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

It’s a powerful day to release the past and tackle difficult issues as the sun meets warrior planet Mars in productive earth sign Virgo. Venus clashes with Jupiter, bringing excitement to your social life—just try not to over-indulge!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

It’s an exciting time in your relationships as the sun meets Mars in your opposite sign Virgo. A fresh start is here. Expect the people you’re partnered with to be more forward or even confrontational! But gentle vibes flow as sweet, sexy Venus clashes with your ruling planet, lucky Jupiter.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The sun meets your ruling planet Mars in Virgo, finding you in an especially productive mood. It’s a great time to get organized, dear Aries. Venus clashes with Jupiter and your boring, everyday schedule suddenly feels so much more fun!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The sun meets action planet Mars in Virgo, creating a fun, romantic, and creatively inspired atmosphere for your enjoyment, Taurus! Plus, your ruling planet Venus clashes with Jupiter, bringing a big boost in intimacy. It’s a juicy day to get closer to someone or make art!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

An exciting new beginning arrives in your home and family life as the sun meets Mars in Virgo. It’s a great time to renovate or have a discussion with a roommate about what does and doesn’t work for you. Venus clashes with Jupiter, bringing blessings to your relationships.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

An exciting new conversation begins as the sun meets warrior planet Mars in Virgo, and more news comes your way as Venus clashes with Jupiter. A fun mood is in the air, but try not to gossip too much, dear Cancer!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The sun meets Mars, starting a new cycle in your finances and making this a great time to plan a budget—which will be put to the test as Venus clashes with Jupiter! Big celebrations take place, so try not to spend all of your money having fun. Romance is in the air.

