Daily Horoscopes: September 20, 2019

The moon in chatty Gemini connects with charming Venus at 6:50 AM, creating a light and social energy that continues as the moon connects with messenger planet Mercury at 1:24 PM. It’s a lovely day to network, and to flirt, too!

All times ET.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

It’s a bright and busy day for your career thanks to the moon in Gemini! You’re coming up with creative ideas and having great conversations about money as the moon connects with luxurious Venus and the planet of commerce, Mercury.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in fellow air sign today Gemini today, inspiring you to take a trip—a fun adventure arrives as the moon connects with your ruling planet Venus and messenger planet Mercury. Inspiring ideas are shared today! An open mind leads you to exciting opportunities.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

You’re sitting with deep emotions today as the moon moves through Gemini. It’s a lovely time for meditation, inner work, and generally to get some rest as the moon makes harmonious connections with sweet Venus and messenger planet Mercury. Your psychic sense is sharp today.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

It’s a lovely day for your relationships as the moon in your opposite sign Gemini connects with lovely Venus and communication planet Mercury. The mood is affectionate and lines of communication are open. If you’re curious about something or someone, now’s a great time to explore that.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Gemini inspires you to get organized today, Capricorn! The moon’s connection with charming Venus inspires a creative energy in your career, and its connection with chatty Mercury keeps conversations moving.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon is in fellow air sign Gemini today, finding you in a flirtatious mood, especially as it connects with Venus and Mercury, creating an affectionate energy that’s perfect for opening lines of communication or even going on an adventure with a partner.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Open the windows and let fresh air into your home—the moon in breezy Gemini activates the home and family sector of your chart! Change your sheets, toss out the trash, set a boundary, and energetically cleanse your space; it’s a lovely time to do so as the moon mingles with sweet Venus and communication planet Mercury.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You’re in a busy mood today and having plenty of fun thanks to the moon in air sign Gemini making cheerful connections with sweet Venus and chatty Mercury. It’s a lovely day for communication, and to connect with your partners!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

You’re focused on your finances today thanks to the moon in Gemini! It’s a great day to tackle your to-do list as the moon mingles with Venus and Mercury, making it fun and easy to tend to your chores. Reflect on how you can beautify your workspace today.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in your sign and asking you to zero in on self-care—today that means having as much fun as possible! Joy abounds as the moon connects with sweet Venus and your ruling planet Mercury. Take a break and treat yourself to a short trip. Juicy news (and gossip!) comes your way.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

It’s a fantastic day for psychic growth. The moon in Gemini finds you connecting with your inner voice on a deep level—take time to slow down and meditate. The moon connects with sweet Venus and chatty Mercury, bringing a lovely energy to your home.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

It’s a lovely day for socializing! The moon in Gemini finds you eager to network. You’re dreaming big about your future, and as the moon connects with charming Venus and messenger planet Mercury, an easygoing energy for communication flows.

