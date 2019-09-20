Daily Horoscopes: September 21, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in Gemini opposes Jupiter at 12:54 AM, bringing plenty of fun, but be careful not to over-do it, especially as the moon clashes with Neptune at 1:02 AM, bringing confusion. The moon clashes with Mars at 10:05 AM, sparking tempers and speeding up our pace before Jupiter clashes with Neptune at 12:47 PM, revealing disappointments. We were dreaming big, but now things are falling flat. Paranoia may be at an all-time high, and we need to check in with ourselves about what it means to have faith. The moon clashes with the sun at 10:41 PM, and we’re changing direction.

All times ET.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

It’s a confusing day and you’re dealing with disappointment as Jupiter squares off with hazy Neptune. You’re feeling uneasy in your personal life and in your relationships—accept what is, and don’t succumb to paranoia. The moon is in Gemini, encouraging you to think about your goals and career.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Jupiter squares off with hazy Neptune, making a for a confusing day when it comes to making plans and communicating. Something you expected to fall into place may just fall flat, but the moon in fellow air sign Gemini reminds you that your next adventure is around the corner.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Gemini encourages you to face your fears, and wow, it’s the perfect day to do so as Jupiter squares off with Neptune, whipping up all sorts of paranoia and confusion in your love life, creative endeavors, and your heart in general. Reconnect with yourself and with the reality of your situation. All will be well, even if today comes with some disappointments.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Your ruling planet Jupiter squares off with hazy Neptune, finding you in a sensitive and emotional mood as you come to terms with disappointment. The moon is in your opposite sign Gemini, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and asking you to reflect on your partnerships.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Confusing conversations—and even lies and paranoias—are dealt with as Jupiter squares off with hazy Neptune today. The moon is in Gemini, encouraging you to get organized, but this isn’t an easy day to do so! Make time for rest; save important decisions for another day.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in fellow air sign Gemini finds you in a flirtatious mood, but confusion concerning money and drama in your social life take place as Jupiter squares off with hazy Neptune, making for a frustrating atmosphere today. Take it slow, and find ways to enjoy yourself despite the confusion.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Your two ruling planets, Jupiter and Neptune, square off today, stirring insecurity and confusion. You had great plans, but they’re not working out the way you expected. You may even be feeling lost or down. The moon in Gemini encourages you to focus on home and family. Spend extra time doing nice things for yourself today—it’s a tough moment!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Gemini encourages you to stay open-minded and logical, but your mind is swirling with possibilities—and paranoias—as Jupiter squares off with Neptune. Confusion is in the air and you’re not sure what to believe. Make extra time for rest and meditation.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Gemini finds you reflecting on your finances—however, this isn’t a great weekend to make important decisions, financial or otherwise, as over-the-top Jupiter squares off with hazy Neptune. You believed in something that isn’t working out as you expected. It’s time to accept the truth and be grateful for what is.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in your sign, asking you to focus on self-care, but what to do? You’re feeling confused about your direction at work, in your relationships, and life in general as Jupiter squares off with Neptune—life just isn’t working out how you imagined. It’s a confusing day, so take time to talk about your emotions and get some fresh air and take a long walk with a trusted friend.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Gemini encourages you to trust your intuition, but it isn’t easy: There’s paranoia and unease in the atmosphere as Jupiter squares off with Neptune. This is an especially confusing time for making plans, scheduling, and communication. Take it slow and catch up on rest.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Gemini inspires you to socialize today, but the planet of exaggeration, Jupiter, squares off with hazy Neptune, and overwhelming feelings come up—you can’t ignore your emotions any longer! It’s time to open up to change. The truth can hurt, but accepting that things aren’t the way you want them is the first step toward transforming your life.

