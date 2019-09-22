Daily Horoscopes: September 23, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in Cancer opposes Saturn at 1:39 AM, urging us to be on our best behavior, and a flurry of communication takes place as the moon clashes with Mercury at 3:23 AM. The sun enters air sign Libra at 3:52 AM—happy equinox! It’s the season of peace, love, harmony, and pumpkin spice lattes. The moon connects with dreamy Neptune at 6:56 AM, encouraging a boost in imagination. The moon opposes Pluto at 1:21 PM and connects with Mars at 6:05 PM—control issues come up today, but a proactive solution follows. Don’t be a bully; it’s Libra season, find a way to compromise!

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Happy solar return, Libra! Your birthday season is here, finding you reconnecting with your sense of purpose and bringing a boost in vitality. Where have you arrived since the last year? Where do you hope to be by your next birthday?

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The sun’s entry into Libra marks the beginning of a season of inner work for you, Scorpio. This is a wonderful time for you to go on a silent retreat, recommit to your journaling practice, and get some more rest. Make time for meditation and psychic development.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Libra season is here, and the sun is illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your hopes and dreams for the future. Justice is so important to you, and as the sun moves through Libra, you’re engaging in causes you’re passionate about. Libra season is also a wonderful time to network and connect with friends!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The sun enters charming air sign Libra today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules popularity and your career. This is a fantastic time to connect with mentors and make plans for your future, and enjoy some rewards and recognition!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The sun enters fellow air sign Libra, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules travel and higher learning! This is a fantastic time to go abroad, and to generally expand your mind and enjoy new experiences. Sign up for a class about a topic that inspires you.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Libra season is here, and as the sun moves through the sign of balance, you’re having to let go of what no longer serves you. This is a powerful period of transition for you, Pisces, so be gentle with yourself as you move through endings. This is a lovely time to pay a debt.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The sun enters your opposite sign Libra today, bringing your focus to your relationships! Libra is the sign of balance: Reflect on the give-and-take in your partnerships. This is a lovely time to compromise and get to know people on an intellectual level.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Libra season begins, inspiring you to get organized, tackle your to-do lists, and reflect on your daily routines and rituals. This is a wonderful time to kick a bad habit and commit to a new routine.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The sun enters fellow air sign Libra today, finding you in a flirtatious and creatively inspired mood! This is a lovely time for dating, and you’re inspired to make art. Libra season is all about having fun for you, Gemini—enjoy!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Libra season begins, and the sun is lighting up the home and family sector of your chart! This is a wonderful time to clear out the energy in your living space. Libra is an air sign: Open all your windows and invite a fresh breeze in to clear the air! Create an altar to honor your ancestors.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Libra season is here, and the sun is illuminating the communication sector of your chart, finding you in a busy mood. You’re running errands, managing paperwork, collecting information, and even enjoying some harmless gossip!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Libra season finds you sorting out your finances and reflecting on your material stuff—you tend to be a minimalist, so it’s a fantastic time to sort through your goods and sell what you no longer need. The side of you that enjoys luxury is also in full force, as the sun in lovely Libra shines down on you.

What’s in the stars for you in September? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.