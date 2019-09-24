Daily Horoscopes: September 25, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in Leo connects with Venus at 3:35 AM, inspiring an affectionate mood, and an optimistic energy flows as the moon connects with Jupiter at 10:21 AM. The moon connects with Mercury at 12:14 PM, encouraging communication—however, sweet Venus clashes with serious Saturn at 3:19 PM, and we won’t get everything we’ve been pining for! It’s time to get real about whether things are working for us. Watch out for a grouchy mood as people don’t get what they want.

All times ET.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

It’s a frustrating day as your ruling planet Venus clashes with taskmaster Saturn. Your personal life feels stressful and things aren’t going your way. Use today’s energy to get real about the commitments you’ve taken on, and reflect on whether they still work for you.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

It’s a difficult day for communication as sweet Venus clashes with the planet of “no,” Saturn. Don’t ask for favors today, but do use this energy to reconsider the commitments you’ve made. The moon in Leo shines a light on the career sector of your chart—do you want to step into the spotlight?

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Sweet, sexy Venus clashes with grouchy Saturn today, making for a difficult atmosphere in your social life and finances. The moon in fellow fire sign Leo inspires you to travel and break out of your usual routine—engaging with new ideas will give you the perspective you need.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Love and money planet Venus squares off with your ruling planet Saturn, asking you to reconsider your goals. You’re hitting a wall, not getting what you want, and it’s time to accept the reality and reroute your focus.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Love and money planet Venus clashes with your ruling planet Saturn today, Aquarius, and you’re feeing lost and exhausted. The moon in Leo lights up the relationship sector of your chart—you’ll learn who you can really lean on today!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Gentle Venus clashes with taskmaster Saturn, making for a complicated day in your social life, dear Pisces. It’s time to set a hard boundary. A rigid atmosphere flows and rejection is in the air. The moon in Leo encourages you to focus on getting your work done.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

It’s a stressful day in your career and relationships as darling Venus clashes with the planet of “no,” Saturn. Despite the moon being in cuddly Leo, the vibe is not affectionate. Use today’s energy to reflect on boundaries and rethink your plans.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Your ruling planet Venus clashes with taskmaster Saturn, creating blocks in communication—this isn’t the day to ask for a favor or plan a cute date! The moon in Leo brings your focus to your home and family life; energetically cleanse your living space.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Darling Venus clashes with restrictive Saturn today, creating a frustrating energy—you want to flirt and have fun, but an obstacle is in your way. Use today’s energy to reflect seriously on your commitments and boundaries.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

It’s a stressful day in your relationships as lovely Venus clashes with grouchy Saturn. It’s time to reconsider commitments, set boundaries, and get real about the more difficult aspects of your personal life. Don’t fake your feelings, Cancer—it never works out well for you!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Lovely Venus clashes with taskmaster Saturn, creating a frustrating energy for communication. Now isn’t the time to make plans, but do rethink your commitments. The moon in your sign asks you to sit with your emotion— let yourself express your disappointments today.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Sweet Venus clashes with restrictive Saturn, finding you facing financial issues—today’s atmosphere lacks generosity. The moon in Leo asks you to tap into your intuition, and catch up on rest!

