Daily Horoscopes: September 26, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon enters dutiful earth sign Virgo at 6:37 AM, inspiring us to tackle our to-do lists—but watch out for surprises as the moon connects with wildcard Uranus at 3:53 PM. Today is anything but boring: Messenger planet Mercury clashes with the lord of the underworld Pluto at 7:49 PM, revealing important information. Difficult conversations take place, so bring in a third party for transparency since people may be up to shady things.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters Virgo, encouraging you to slow down, meditate, and catch up on rest. Communication planet Mercury clashes with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, revealing secrets about your home and family life.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters Virgo, inspiring you to connect with friends, and it’s an intense day for connections as messenger planet Mercury clashes with your ruling planet Pluto, revealing important information that may have previously been hidden.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters Virgo, finding you reflecting on popularity and your reputation. You’re having deep conversations about money and value as Mercury clashes with Pluto—intense topics come up, but you’re gaining critical insight.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo, encouraging you to travel—however, intense conversations about your career and reputation come up as communication planet Mercury clashes with the lord of the underworld, Pluto. Today you’re addressing control, power, and how you talk about those themes.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters Virgo, encouraging you to let go of what no longer serves you. Clinging to the past does you no good, especially as Mercury clashes with Pluto, urging you to get real and have a difficult conversation. Something you once believed in may not be something you want to stand behind today.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Your focus turns to your relationships as the moon enters your opposite sign Virgo, and it’s an intense day for communication as Mercury clashes with Pluto, finding you have difficult conversations. The truth is revealed, and you must accept it and move on from the past.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters Virgo, inspiring you to handle your to-do list and focus on wellness. However, an intense energy is in the atmosphere as chatty Mercury clashes with secret keeper Pluto, and important information concerning your relationships and career is discovered.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo, finding you in a flirtatious mood, Taurus. However, intense conversations are coming up as Mercury clashes with the lord of the underworld, Pluto. An important change in routine takes place.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters Virgo, lighting up the home and family sector of your chart, finding you reflecting on your personal life and boundaries. Your ruling planet Mercury clashes with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, revealing secrets.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters Virgo, lighting up the communication sector of your chart. You’ll be having some intense, revealing conversations today as messenger planet Mercury clashes with the lord of the underworld, Pluto. Information that changes everything arrives.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters grounded earth sign Virgo, finding you reflecting on your finances. Important logistics are worked out today as communication planet Mercury clashes with Pluto—just watch out for manipulators! Bring in a third party and insist on transparency.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters your sign today, Virgo, encouraging you to sit with your emotions. You’ll have plenty to reflect on as your ruling planet Mercury clashes with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, revealing important information.

What’s in the stars for you in September? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.