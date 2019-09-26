Daily Horoscopes: September 27, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in Virgo connects with Saturn at 4:50 AM, inspiring a structured atmosphere before things get hazy and confusing as the moon opposes Neptune at 9:22 AM. The moon clashes with jovial Jupiter at 10:45 AM, and we’re in the mood to try something new! The moon connects with Pluto at 3:20 PM, urging us to go deep into our emotional issues, then meets Mars at 11:58 PM, bringing a burst of energy.

All times ET.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Your inner voice is positively screaming for attention: Pay attention to the messages that arrive in your dreams, and make time for meditation and journaling. The moon in Virgo is not messing around today, and it demands you take a hard look at repressed thoughts and emotions.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Are you a team player? Most Scorpios prefer to go it alone, but is that truly the best use of your energy? There are people eager to help you further your cause—today’s Virgo moon asks you to reflect on you the support you have in your circle.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Whatever your career is, Sagittarius, it’s important to you to be of service to the world, and today’s Virgo moon finds you reflecting on issues concerning your career, reputation, and legacy. You want to leave an impact and change the way people think—this is a powerful time to do it.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Today’s moon in fellow earth sign Virgo encourages you to break through limitations and expand beyond your expectations. It’s a wonderful time to travel and connect with new ideas. Attend a lecture on a topic that inspires you today.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

You hate being bored, but too much change or instability is frustrating for anyone, even you, Aquarius! Today’s Virgo moon asks you to look within and consider how you fare during unexpected times. What can help you feel more grounded? What can help you through difficult transitions?

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

It’s an intense day for your partnerships as the moon moves through your opposite sign Virgo. Boundaries and limits are explored, and big emotions rise to the surface—today you’re tasked with balancing detachment and immersion.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon moves through dutiful earth sign Virgo, inspiring a busy, productive mood. Making and keeping plans isn’t easy today, but you’re pushing ahead brilliantly at work. Make time to concentrate on your physical wellness, too.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Virgo today, finding you in a flirtatious mood! Some hazy confusion arrives in your social life, and big feelings come up for you to contend with, but all in all, you’re feeling powerful and eager to try new things.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Confusion is in the air today, but the moon in Virgo calls you to go within and focus on your spirit—not your career goals or public life. It’s a powerful day for change. Connect with your ancestors; your spiritual needs are calling today.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

It’s a confusing day for communication, but important messages are shared thanks to the moon in Virgo. Trust your intuition and connect with your partners, even if finding the right words isn’t easy.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in practical earth sign Virgo finds you sorting out logistics and details, but working out finances is tricky today. Don’t overthink it—your budget can be looked at tomorrow, so use today’s energy to analyze your to-do list instead.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is in your sign today, Virgo! A hazy energy flows in your relationships, but it’s still a powerful day for passion and creativity. The moon in your sign asks you to focus on yourself: What do you need, Virgo?

