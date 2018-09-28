Daily Horoscopes: September 29, 2018

The moon enters chatty air sign Gemini at 9:26 AM, putting us in a social mood, and we’re especially energetic this evening as the moon connects with action planet Mars at 7:16 PM. The moon connects with the sun at 9:34 PM, finding us feeling centered and going with the flow—the energy is gentle and there’s a focus on community.

All times EST.

The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini this morning, inspiring you to break out of your usual routine. This evening brings wonderful opportunities your way!

The moon enters Gemini this morning, finding you reflecting on some intense emotions, Scorpio. However, it’s a great day to get things off your chest and heal.

Your focus turns to relationships today, Sagittarius, as the moon enters your opposite sign Gemini! This evening is especially wonderful for meeting people and connecting.

The moon enters Gemini this morning, encouraging you to tackle your to-do list, Capricorn. The energy is wonderfully productive today—make sure you also make time for self-care!

The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini today, Aquarius, bringing romance and creative inspiration your way. This evening is especially easygoing—plan something fun!

The moon enters Gemini this morning, lighting up a very private sector of your chart, finding you reflecting on deep emotions and wanting to connect with your home and your closest loved ones—gentle vibes flow tonight.

The moon enters curious air sign Gemini today and lights up the communication sector of your chart, finding you in a busy, social, and chatty mood! It’s a wonderful evening to connect with your partners.

The moon enters Gemini today, Taurus, and lights up the financial sector of your chart. It’s a great day to work out issues concerning cash—your confidence is high!

The moon enters your sign today, GeminI! The world is on your emotional wavelength, and a fun atmosphere surrounds you. It’s a wonderful day for creativity and romance.