Daily Horoscopes: September 3, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus at 6:17 AM, bringing surprises, and news travels quickly as Mercury meets Mars at 11:40 AM. The moon connects with Mars at 1:12 PM, Mercury at 1:21 PM, the sun at 1:58 PM, and Saturn at 7:18 PM, inspiring a boost in energy, communication, confidence, and support. The sun meets Mercury at 9:40 PM, bringing valuable information—but watch out for big egos!

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The sun blazes in your sign, Virgo, and today it meets your ruling planet Mercury and warrior planet Mars, inspiring you to say what needs to be said! You’re smarter than most, it’s true, but don’t be a know-it-all today. A new cycle of self-expression is beginning.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Your intuitive abilities are especially amped up as the sun, messenger Mercury, and fiery Mars meet in Virgo. You may not be getting the rest you need since you feel so energized! Make time for meditation and see what information your inner voice brings you.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The sun, Mercury, and your ruling planet Mars meet in Virgo, bringing excitement to your social life. Exciting ideas are shared, and it’s a wonderful time to participate in a cause you believe in.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

It’s an exciting day in your career as the sun, communication planet Mercury, and action planet Mars meet in hard-working earth sign Virgo. A new cycle of productivity begins, and you’re being recognized for your hard work!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The sun, messenger planet Mercury, and warrior planet Mars meet in fellow earth sign Virgo, bringing you a boost in energy—and finding you more competitive than usual! It’s an exciting time to travel and study. New journeys begin.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The sun, communication planet Mercury, and warrior planet Mars meet in practical earth sign Virgo today, inspiring you to cut out whatever is not working in your life! It’s a powerful day for transformation. Complex financial issues are being examined.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

It’s an exciting day in your relationships as the sun, communication planet Mercury, and action planet Mars all meet in your opposite sign Virgo. A new cycle is beginning. Expect your partners to be rather straightforward today! Communication moves quickly.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The sun, communication planet Mercury, and you ruling planet Mars meet in productive earth sign Virgo, inspiring you to get reorganized! You’re tackling your to-do list, and it’s a wonderful time to get ahead at work or in your chores.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The sun, communication planet Mercury, and action planet Mars all meet in fellow earth sign Virgo today, creating an exciting and productive energy in your love life and creative endeavors. Conversations are moving quickly.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your ruling planet Mercury meets the sun and fiery Mars in Virgo, finding you having exciting conversations concerning your home and private life. A productive energy flows as you renovate, reorganize, or even move.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The sun, messenger planet Mercury, and warriors planet Mars meet in Virgo today, bringing you exciting news. Discussions are moving quickly—just don’t be a know-it-all! Keep an open mind.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The sun, communication planet Mercury, and warrior planet mars meet in Virgo, bringing you exciting news about money. This is a great day to begin a new budget. Security and abundance are on your mind!

What’s in the stars for you in September?

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.