Daily Horoscopes: September 4, 2019

The moon in Scorpio makes a helpful connection with gentle Venus at 12:31 AM, creating an easy atmosphere, and our intuitive abilities are heightened as the moon connects with Neptune at 1:10 AM. The moon connects with power planet Pluto at 6:58 AM, inspiring us to dive deep into our emotions. Sensitive feelings come up today, and we’re unsure where we fit in as Venus opposes Neptune at 7:27 AM—we’re looking for love and feeling lost. We get more stamina to continue our journey as the moon enters Sagittarius at 11:08 PM.

All times ET.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

It’s a confusing day for your relationships, Virgo! You and your parters aren’t sure what you want, so don’t push things. Take a light approach to the energy today, and you may even enjoy plenty of romance! Just be careful about sensitive feelings. Your focus turns to home and family as the moon enters Sagittarius.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

It’s a complicated day as your ruling planet Venus opposes hazy Neptune. You’re in a low-energy mood, and your daily routine is frustrating you. Communication kicks up when the moon enters fire sign Sagittarius tonight.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

It’s a tricky time for your social life—you have to be delicate and intentional about the choices you make, and watch out for gossip as Venus opposes Neptune. A romantic energy flows, but it’s important you stay grounded in reality. The moon enters Sagittarius, finding you reflecting on your finances.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

You’re in a sensitive, nostalgic mood today as Venus opposes Neptune. Romance is in the air, but so is insecurity. Find ways to stay grounded: do some journaling, and get in touch with your element, fire, by meditating by candlelight. The moon enters your sign tonight, inspiring you to sit with your emotions.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

It’s a tricky day for communication as Venus opposes Neptune—people are feeling sensitive and moody. A weepy love letter or some outlandish gossip may come your way. The moon enters Sagittarius tonight, illuminating a very private sector of your chart and encouraging you to tap Into your intuition.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

It’s a tricky day for finances as Venus opposes hazy Neptune—watch out for impulse spending, and step back from any important investments. The moon enters Sagittarius tonight, inspiring you to connect with friends and network. Enjoy your social life, but keep your eye on your wallet!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

It’s a confusing day for your relationships, Pisces—things are wonderfully romantic, but there’s still a sensitive or even insecure energy flowing as Venus opposes Neptune. Take things lightly. If you’re unsure where your partnerships are headed, know that you’re right on track! The moon enters Sagittarius, asking you to reflect on your career goals.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

A lazy energy flows as Venus opposes hazy Neptune—make time to meditate, enjoy art, and catch up on rest, and watch out for jealousy or even paranoia. An exciting journey begins as the moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius tonight.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Your ruling planet Venus opposes dreamy Neptune, creating a whimsical and romantic atmosphere—however, there’s also a feeling of laziness and insecurity in the air. Watch out for drama in your social life. The moon enters Sagittarius tonight, encouraging you to face your fears and let go of the past.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Sweet, sexy Venus opposes dreamy Neptune, creating a whimsical atmosphere—however, there’s also a lazy and sensitive mood in the air. Are you ready to do the emotional work you’re being called to do, Gemini? The moon enters Sagittarius tonight, bringing your focus to your relationships.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The planet of love and money, Venus, opposes hazy Neptune today, making for confusing communications. Trust your intuition—especially when it comes to gossip! The moon enters Sagittarius tonight, inspiring you to get organized during a messy day.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

A dreamy energy flows as Venus opposes Neptune—you’re in a creative mood, but be mindful of your spending today. This isn’t the right time to make big investments. The moon enters Sagittarius tonight, encouraging you to make more time for playfulness, creativity, and romance.

