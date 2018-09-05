Daily Horoscopes: September 6, 2018

The moon in Cancer clashes with Venus at 6:20 AM, stirring up desires. Saturn ends its retrograde at 7:10 AM—it’s time to move forward in the areas of life we’ve been restructuring. The moon opposes Mars at 8:43 AM, so watch out for confrontations. The moon enters warm, generous Leo at 9:54 AM to life the mood—but watch out for sudden changes as the moon squares off with electric Uranus at 1:30 PM.



All times EST.

Videos by VICE

Slow down today, Virgo. A new moon in your sign is nearly here to signal a new beginning, but first: You must rest. The moon enters Leo today, asking you to take time alone. A brilliant breakthrough arrives this afternoon.

You’re in a friendly mood today, Libra, as the moon enters warm, fiery Leo to light up the sector of your chart that rules your social life and community. Unexpected connections take place this afternoon.

The moon enters Leo today and lights up the sector of your chart that rules worldly success. A surprising shift in your relationships arrives this afternoon—be open to new ideas, Scorpio.

The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo this morning, Sagittarius, encouraging you to look at the big picture. A dash of luck comes your way, but watch out for unexpected schedule changes this afternoon.

You’re in an emotionally intense mood today as the moon enters fiery Leo. However, exciting and unexpected opportunities come your way this afternoon, and you’ll find yourself diving deeper into your relationships and creative work. Your ruling planet Saturn ends its retrograde today, and you’re feeling ready to take on the world.

Your focus turns to relationships today, Aquarius, as the moon enters your opposite sign Leo. Unexpected emotions flare up this afternoon—don’t be afraid to try something new. Your ruling planet Saturn ends its retrograde today, helping you move forward with the inner-work you’ve been focusing on.

The moon enters fiery Leo today, finding you in a busy mood and tackling your to-do list, but watch out for some unexpected news or scheduling shifts this afternoon, Pisces.

The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo this morning, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart—fun! Just watch out for an unexpected issue around money—or self-esteem—to pop up this afternoon.

The moon enters Leo this morning, lighting up the home and family sector of your chart, Taurus! You’re ready to make some shifts in your life today, even if the changes may seem unexpected or shocking!

The moon enters Leo this morning, Gemini, lighting up the communication sector of your chart. Some very surprising and exciting news—and even psychic flashes of insight—arrives this afternoon.