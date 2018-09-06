Daily Horoscopes: September 7, 2018

Mercury makes a harmonious connection with Uranus at 3:40 AM and then Saturn at 8:20 AM, making today a busy and productive day! That is, at least until the Sun opposes Neptune at 2:27 PM, when some laziness, sleepiness, or confusion may arrive. Don’t overthink things or else you may slip into strange places when the moon in Leo squares off with Jupiter at 3:21 PM, bringing a ton of fun. Just do your best not to over-indulge.

All times EST.

Videos by VICE

Your ruling planet Mercury is in your sign, and you’re branching out in unbelievable ways and being supported for your creative work—exciting! Just watch out for confusion in your relationships today and be sure not to over-analyze. You have to go with the flow today. A new moon in your sign is almost here.

Your intuition is ultra sharp today, so don’t ignore it! Emotional breakthroughs take place, and you’re in a social mood thanks to the moon in warm fire sign Leo. Just watch out for confusion when it comes to making plans!

It’s an exciting day for your social life and relationships, Scorpio! Exciting meetings take place, brilliant ideas are shared, and commitments are discussed. The moon in Leo finds you in the spotlight—enjoy!

It’s a busy day in the heavens, with communication planet Mercury connecting with wildcard Uranus and supportive Saturn to bring shifts at work and around money! The moon in fellow fire sign Leo encourages you to branch out.

Exciting changes are in the air—some shocks may come too, but you’re totally prepared for it all today! Just be careful about miscommunications this afternoon, Capricorn. The moon in Leo encourages you to follow your passion—and let go of the past.

Communication planet Mercury connects with both of your ruling planets, Uranus and Saturn, to help you reach a breakthrough, Aquarius! The Moon in Leo brings focus to your relationships, too.

It’s an exciting day for your relationships, Pisces, with so much support and surprising news coming your way. The sun opposes your ruling planet Neptune this afternoon, encouraging you to dive deep creatively—just be careful not to dive too deep and get paranoid when you really don’t need to be!

It’s an exciting work day for you, Aries—things are moving along and brilliant ideas are shared! Just be sure not to over-work yourself and take time to rest. Without it, your imagination may run away with you today.

A creative breakthrough arrives today, and surprise contact from a crush or an unexpected shift in a romantic relationship arrives, too. Even with all this change, there’s a steady, stable energy in the atmosphere. Just watch out for confusion in your social life.

Your ruling planet Mercury is busy, connecting with wildcard Uranus and steady Saturn, making for an exciting day—lots of unexpected emotions come up, but you’re feeling strong and able to sort through them! Just watch out for confusion over your career—don’t over-think things right now.