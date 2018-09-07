Daily Horoscopes: September 8, 2018

The moon in Leo connects with Venus at 9:31 AM, creating an affectionate atmosphere before entering down-to-earth Virgo at 10:29 AM. The moon connects with Uranus at 1:58 PM and then Saturn at 2:36 PM, creating a supportive energy while we reflect on the ways we want to break free. Venus squares off with Mars at 4:39 PM and passions flare! The moon meets Mercury at 6:54 PM, putting us in a talkative mood.



All times EST.

Videos by VICE

The moon enters your sign today, Virgo, encouraging you to pamper yourself! As the moon meets your ruling planet, chatty Mercury, this evening, you’ll also be inspired to speak your mind. Excitement is in the air as sweet Venus clashes with fiery Mars, and a refreshing new moon in your sign is on the way.

The moon enters Virgo this morning, lighting up a very psychic, sensitive sector of your chart—pay close attention to the messages that arrive in your dreams over the next fews days while during this new moon energy! Your ruling planet Venus clashes with Mars today, encouraging you to go after what you want.

The moon enters Virgo today, charismatic Venus will soon enter your sign, and there’s an upcoming new moon in Virgo—exciting news arrives today! You’re building bridges instead of burning them.

The moon enters Virgo this morning, activating the sector of your chart that rules worldly success and popularity. A new path will open for you with the upcoming new moon. Excitement in your social life arrives today.

The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo today, finding you in a thoughtful mood. New opportunities to learn, travel, and share your ideas will arrive with the upcoming new moon. You’re ready to make some moves in your professional or public life today.

The moon enters Virgo this morning and illuminates a very intense sector of your chart, finding you reflecting on everything including sex, death, and taxes. An opportunity to leave the past behind comes with the upcoming new moon in Virgo. Excitement is in the air today as Venus clashes with Mars.

Your focus turns to your relationships today as the moon enters Virgo, and a fresh start in your partnerships is coming soon thanks to a new moon in this grounded earth sign. Drama arrives later this afternoon as Venus clashes with Mars.

The moon enters grounded earth sign Virgo this morning, encouraging you to tackle your chores and check in with yourself around health and wellness. Venus clashes with your ruling planet Mars today, bringing a dash of drama and excitement!

The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo today, bringing love and creative inspiration your way! A fresh start around these themes is coming soon, thanks to the upcoming new moon in Virgo. Your ruling planet Venus clashes with Mars—sparks are flying!

The moon enters Virgo this morning and lights up the home and family sector of your chart, finding you connecting with your loved ones, and on an emotional level, sorting out your feelings about privacy, boundaries, and safety.