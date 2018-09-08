Daily Horoscopes: September 9, 2018

Love and money planet Venus enters mysterious Scorpio at 5:26 AM and asks: What’s really valuable to you, when it comes down to it? The moon opposes Neptune at 10:49 AM, stirring up some insecurities, but a new moon arrives in Virgo at 2:01 PM, encouraging us to be in the moment. Make time for some grounding exercises: Take off your shoes and stand on the grass. Feel the simple sensation of the earth on your skin. The moon connects with lucky Jupiter at 4:23 PM and then the planet of power and transformation, Pluto, at 5:03 PM.



All times EST.

There’s a new moon in your sign today, Virgo! You’re entering a new cycle of processing your emotions and honoring your inner voice. Venus enters Scorpio today, bringing sexy news your way.

Your ruling planet Venus enters Scorpio today, Libra, bringing blessings to the sector of your chart that rules cash and self-esteem. The new moon in Virgo encourages you to check in with your inner voice. Make time for meditation—and rest, too!

Sexy Venus enters your sign today, Scorpio! You’re feeling glamorous, and getting what you want comes easily. The new moon in Virgo brings a fresh start to your life when it comes to friendship and community.

Lovely Venus enters psychic water sign Scorpio this morning, illuminating a very sensitive sector of your chart. You’re feeling much more private about love and money, and you’re valuing your freedom and alone time…as much as you’re enjoying sharing secrets, too! A fresh start in your career arrives with today’s new moon in Virgo.

Sexy Venus enters Scorpio today, bringing blessings to your social life, Capricorn! Today’s new moon in fellow earth sign Virgo encourages you to branch out and try new things. It’s hard for you to make a move if you can’t predict how things will work out, but try and see where things take you.

Seductive Venus enters powerful water sign Scorpio today, bringing big blessings to your life around your career and popularity. The new moon in Virgo encourages you to work out some complicated emotional issues and start fresh.

Venus enters fellow water sign Scorpio today, finding you in an adventurous mood when it comes to love and money—but you’re also valuing your freedom and feeling eager to learn new things. The new moon in Virgo brings a clean slate to your relationships.

Sexy Venus enters intense water sign Scorpio today, shifting the energy in your sex life—things are about to get way deeper between you and your partners! But today you’re also thinking about mundane things, like your to-do list. The new moon in Virgo encourages you to reflect on your routines.

Your ruling planet Venus enters your opposite sign Scorpio this morning, bringing blessings to your relationships. That said, things are about to get intense. The new moon in Virgo encourages you to think about the big picture and open your mind to new ideas.

Sweet Venus enters brooding Scorpio today, Gemini, encouraging you to change things up in your day-to-day life. That, combined with today’s new moon in hygienic Virgo, makes today a fab time for you to hit the spa and scrub all the dead skin cells of your body. It’s a new you, Gemini!