Daily Horoscopes: September 9, 2019

Action planet Mars connects with taskmaster Saturn at 12:13 AM, creating a focused energy—we know our limits and are working our strengths! The moon in Capricorn connects with Venus at 4:30 AM, inspiring a sensual atmosphere. The moon enters cool air sign Aquarius at 5:24 PM, encouraging us to take a detached look at our emotions.

All times ET.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Fiery Mars connects with taskmaster Saturn today, helping you finish something you weren’t excited to begin. A productive energy flows, and you’re glad that tasks are being completed. The moon enters Aquarius, inspiring you to reorganize your workspace.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Warrior planet Mars connects with taskmaster Saturn, encouraging you to express your boundaries, and set limits and standards. You’re also in a flirtatious mood and eager to have fun today as the moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Your ruling planet Mars connects with taskmaster Saturn today, helping you have a difficult conversation. The moon enters Aquarius, encouraging you to focus on your home and family life—make time to energetically cleanse your home!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Action planet Mars connects with taskmaster Saturn, creating a productive atmosphere at work. It’s a powerful day to rework your budget and set goals. The moon enters Aquarius, creating a talkative atmosphere and bringing news your way.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Action planet Mars connects with your ruling planet Saturn, helping you lay the framework for a big plan that will get your ideas out into the world. The moon enters Aquarius, asking you to reflect on your budget.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Warrior planet Mars connects with your ruling planet Saturn, creating a supportive energy as you work though issues that have been weighing you down. The moon enters your sign, Aquarius, encouraging you to focus on self love: Get some fresh air, vent to a friend, take a break from your usual routine, and do something new.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Action planet Mars connects with the planet of time, Saturn, today, creating a supportive atmosphere as you and your partners work out commitments and plans for the future. The moon enters Aquarius, boosting your intuitive abilities.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Your ruling planet Mars makes a solid connection with Saturn today, finding you stepping into a place of power and strength in your career. Your patience is paying off. The moon enters Aquarius, encouraging you to network and connect with friends.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Action planet Mars connects with the planet of responsibility, Saturn, and you’re stepping into a leadership role with strength and confidence. The moon enters Aquarius, inspiring you to reflect on your career goals.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

You’re feeling strong, slaying emotional hurdles as warrior planet Mars connects with supportive Saturn. The moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius, encouraging you to take a trip—you’re in the mood to enjoy new surroundings.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Warrior planet Mars harmonizes with taskmaster Saturn, inspiring a productive energy in your relationships! The moon enters Aquarius, encouraging you to confront your fears. Intimacy is a big theme for you lately: How do you feel about where you’re at with yourself and others?

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Action planet Mars makes a helpful connection with the planet of responsibility, Saturn, creating a supportive energy in your career and day job. The moon enters Aquarius, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart and inspiring you to connect with people.

