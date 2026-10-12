Daily Red Pokémon Game Explained – How to Play

A free fan-made Pokémon game called Daily Red lets you battle Red at the top of Mt. Silver every day. Similar to Wordle, every player gets the same daily challenge. However, instead of guessing a word, you need to defeat the iconic trainer with a randomly generated Pokémon team. Here is what the Daily Red Pokémon game is and how to play it.

What Is the Daily Red Pokémon Game?

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Daily Red is a free daily battle game that tasks you with defeating Red using a random team of six level 100 Pokémon. Every player receives the same team that day, so everyone takes on the challenge with the same lineup.

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That means you can’t just bring your favorite Pokémon and steamroll your way to victory. Instead, you will need to check the team you have been given and figure out how to use it to beat Red.

Each day gives you one official battle against the trainer at the top of Mt. Silver. The game also tracks your wins and streaks, and lets you share a spoiler-free results grid. So if you have friends playing, you can compare how you did without revealing the challenge.

How to Play Daily Red Pokémon Game

Screenshot: DailyRed

To play Daily Red, visit daily-red.com and take on the daily battle. The game is free and doesn’t require an account.

Here are the basic steps to play the Daily Red Pokémon game:

Visit the Daily Red website. Check your daily team of six level 100 Pokémon and their available moves. Take on Red at the top of Mt. Silver. Defeat his six Pokémon to win the daily battle. Share your results and return the next day for a new challenge.

Before jumping into the fight, it’s worth checking what your Pokémon can actually do. You might not have the team you would normally choose, but a helpful move or type matchup could make all the difference.

Red always starts with Pikachu, so keep that in mind when planning your opening. You know what you’re going up against, but figuring out how to handle it with your assigned team is the challenge.

What Is Red’s Team in Daily Red?

Screenshot: DailyRed

Red uses the same six level 100 Pokémon every day in Daily Red. Unlike your randomly generated lineup, his team doesn’t change, and he always leads with Pikachu.

Here is Red’s team in the Daily Red Pokémon game:

Pikachu — Level 100

Espeon — Level 100

Snorlax — Level 100

Venusaur — Level 100

Charizard — Level 100

Blastoise — Level 100

Knowing his team gives you a chance to plan ahead. However, you still need to work out which of your Pokémon are best suited to each matchup. A strategy that works with today’s lineup might not be an option tomorrow.

When Does the Next Daily Red Battle Unlock?

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The next Daily Red battle unlocks at midnight in your own time zone. You can check the countdown at the top of the website to see how long remains until the next challenge. Once the daily challenge resets, you get a new randomly generated team to take on Red.

His Pokémon stay the same, but your available lineup changes. The game gives you one official battle each day, so it’s worth taking a moment to check your team before committing to your moves.

Is Daily Red Basically Pokémon Wordle?

Daily Red is similar to Wordle in its 24 hour format. Everyone gets the same challenge, there is a streak to protect, and you can share a spoiler-free grid showing your results. However, it isn’t a Pokémon guessing game.

Each challenge is a six-on-six battle against Red, with your random team acting as the puzzle you need to figure out. For longtime Pokémon fans, that is probably the most interesting part. You might end up relying on a Pokémon you would normally leave sitting in your PC box instead of using the same favorites every time.

Is Daily Red Free, and Do You Need an Account?

Daily Red is free to play and doesn’t require an account. Your wins and streaks are saved in your browser on the device you use to play.

That means you shouldn’t expect your progress to automatically follow you when switching to another device or browser. If you want to keep building the same streak, stick to the browser where you started playing.

Is Daily Red an Official Pokémon Game?

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Daily Red is an unofficial fan project inspired by the open-source Daily Red project. It is not affiliated with or endorsed by Nintendo, Creatures Inc., Game Freak, or The Pokémon Company.

If you enjoy Pokémon battles, the daily format gives you a reason to return and test yourself with a different team. And with Red waiting at the top of Mt. Silver every day, you won’t have to play through an entire Pokémon RPG to take him on.